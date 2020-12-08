Operation Home from NewDay USA Gives Veterans and Servicemembers Access to Historic Low VA Mortgage Rates

FULTON, Md., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewDay USA, one of the nation's leading veteran mortgage lenders, is offering veteran families an opportunity to use their VA benefit to purchase a home at an interest rate of 2.25 percent with no down payment or appraisal fees. As part of NewDay's Operation Home and its mission to promote homeownership, military homebuyers can receive rates that are among the lowest in the country.

"Today's low rates give us a historic opportunity to meet our goal to make veterans homeowners," said Rear Admiral Thomas Lynch, Executive Chairman of NewDay USA. "Many veterans will now have the opportunity to purchase a home of their own for what they pay to rent."

NewDay USA will be launching its new national advertising campaign at the upcoming annual Army-Navy football game on Saturday, December 12.

"We are proud to be, again, a sponsor of the Army-Navy game, which is among America's greatest traditions," said Admiral Lynch, who played for the U.S. Naval Academy alongside Roger Staubach and served as a team co-captain in the legendary 1963 Army-Navy game. "While I'm pulling for my fellow sailors in the upcoming game, it's also an honor to celebrate all of the active duty and veteran soldiers, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as their families, who sacrifice so much for our country."

NewDay USA is a purpose-driven organization and is committed to all aspects of a veteran's life. The NewDay USA Foundation, the company's philanthropic arm, has provided over $2 million in four-year scholarships for JROTC military high schools across the nation to the children of fallen and disabled military veterans. The Foundation contributes 5% of its net income to veteran charities.

About NewDay USA

NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay, which was named a Best Military Lender by National Mortgage Professional, is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com.

SOURCE NewDay USA

