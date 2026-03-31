Operation Homefront Celebrates Seven Exceptional Teens with 2026 Military Child of the Year® Award

SAN ANTONIO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit serving and supporting America's military and veteran families, has announced the recipients of its 2026 Military Child of the Year® Award. These seven military-connected teens were selected from among more than 1,000 nominees and demonstrate excellence in character, community service, and leadership.

Now in its 18th year, the Military Child of the Year® Award celebrates those young people who embrace the challenges of military life and transform adversity into growth.

Operation Homefront recognizes the profound impact military children bring to their families, schools, and the communities they help shape. Now in its 18th year, the Military Child of the Year® Award celebrates those young people who embrace the challenges of military life and transform adversity into growth.

The seven recipients represent the armed forces branch in which a parent either serves or has served — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, and Space Force. While their individual stories are unique, they share common themes of perseverance and meaningful achievement amid frequent moves, separation, and transitions.

"The sacrifice of military service extends beyond the individual in uniform. At Operation Homefront, we are committed to ensuring every member of the military family feels valued and empowered," said Rear Admiral (ret) Alan Reyes, CEO of Operation Homefront. "The Military Child of the Year® Award spotlights extraordinary young people who shoulder unique responsibilities and turn them into leadership and impact. These are not stories of success despite challenges - they are stories of success because of them."

This year's Military Child of the Year® Award recipients have moved a combined 35 times and lived through 255 months of deployments. They have logged 4,849 volunteer hours in the 12 months before nominations.

Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of volunteer judges who support the military community. The seven recipients will be honored at the Military Child of the Year® Awards Gala in Arlington, VA on April 23, presented by JPMorganChase. Each will also receive a $10,000 grant, a laptop computer, and other donated gifts.

The awardees are:

Air Force: Elizabeth S., 16, College Station, TX

Army: Amani A., 19, Lutz, FL

Coast Guard: Victoria "Tori" V., 17, Kill Devil Hills, NC

Marine Corps: Hannah K., 17, Sneads Ferry, NC

National Guard: Lila M., 18, Lithia, FL

Navy: Ayla Z., 18, King George, VA

Space Force: Taylor S., 18, Colorado Springs, CO

In addition, 35 program finalists received a special one-time $1,000 cash award provided by Town House® Crackers.

Additional sponsors include: Asurion, Carnival Cruise Line, Cydecor, Dollar Tree, GEICO, Hilton Grand Vacations Foundation, La Quinta by Wyndham, P&G, and RTX.

Learn more about the Military Child of the Year® Award.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

SOURCE Operation Homefront