Operation Homefront partners with Dollar Tree to welcome Army veteran to new rent-free home

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree are expanding their long-standing partnership to deliver even greater impact for America's military families. Together, they welcomed Army Veteran Julian Kuhn, wife Julie and their three children into the Transitional Homes for Veterans (THV) program in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Thursday, December 4.

Dollar Tree purchases third home as they continue expanding long-standing partnership with national nonprofit to address critical financial and housing needs of veterans and their families

Through the THV program, the Kuhn family will live rent-free for 2–3 years while working with a caseworker and financial counselor to strengthen their long-term stability. As part of that program, families learn about the homebuying process, credit building, debt reduction, emergency savings, and community engagement. Although monthly rent is not required, families contribute a monthly program fee that is fully refunded upon completion—providing a substantial down payment toward a home of their own.

Service was a calling for Julian Kuhn, who continued a proud family legacy when he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2020. He began his career with the 82nd Airborne Division, enduring intense training and maintaining readiness for rapid deployment. In 2023, shortly after the birth of his second child, he reenlisted and moved with his family to South Korea for a two-year assignment.

During this period, Julian's chronic back injuries worsened. After a particularly strenuous training session, he lost the ability to walk temporarily. Despite multiple therapies, his condition did not improve, launching a long medical board process and leaving the family facing an uncertain future.

Operation Homefront provided stability during this challenging transition by welcoming the Kuhns into the organization's Transitional Housing Village in Maryland, where they were able to pay down debt and rebuild their savings. When a THV home in Fayetteville - the city where the couple met, married, and started their family - became available, Julie applied immediately. Now, the Kuhns are beginning a new chapter surrounded by loved ones, focused on becoming debt-free and preparing to purchase a home of their own.

"I was on the verge of saying we were basically going to be homeless," Army veteran Julian Kuhn said through tears. "I want to thank everybody. I can't thank you enough for giving us a second chance and a place for my kids to call home."

Military families often face unique financial stressors, especially during the transition from service to civilian life. Rising economic pressures have made this shift even more difficult. A 2023 RAND Corporation study found that post-9/11 veterans experience higher rates of Housing Cost Burden - defined as spending more than 30% of household income on housing - than non-veterans, driven in part by increasing home and rental costs.

Recognizing these growing challenges, Dollar Tree expanded its partnership with Operation Homefront in 2024 to support the nonprofit's Critical Financial Assistance and THV programs - including the purchase of this home - the third Dollar Tree has contributed - which will support multiple military families for years to come.

"Requests for assistance from our nation's military and veteran families have risen sharply this year, and it's a powerful reminder that so many who have bravely served our country are now facing real and urgent challenges," said retired Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Our partnership with Dollar Tree means more than words can express. Their unwavering compassion and commitment ensure that these extraordinary families feel seen, supported, and valued as they work to build their lives in the civilian world. Together, we are lifting up those who have given us so much and helping them build strong, stable, and secure futures."

"Operation Homefront's transformative programs act as a vital resource for military families, fostering economic stability and ensuring they receive the support they need to flourish," said Jennifer Silberman, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer for Dollar Tree, Inc. "We are honored to partner with Operation Homefront to provide essential financial assistance and ongoing support to service members and their families."

In preparation for the family's arrival, local Dollar Tree employee volunteers joined Operation Homefront staff to decorate and personalize the home - adding thoughtful touches to create a warm and welcoming space for the Kuhns.

Dollar Tree has partnered with Operation Homefront since 2006. With generous customer support and corporate donations, the company has contributed more than $190 million in cash and in-kind support to Operation Homefront programs, including the annual Back-to-School Brigade® and Holiday Toy Drive®.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose programs and services provide relief and recurring family support throughout the year to help military families overcome short-term difficulties, so they don't become long-term hardships. Since the THV program began in 2018, 45 military families have saved over $2.2 million in housing costs with 76% of program graduates purchasing homes in or near their THV communities. To date, the Critical Financial Assistance program has fulfilled nearly 60,000 requests providing more than $46 million in financial assistance.

