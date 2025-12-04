Steven J. Lepper Joins Operation Homefront's National Board of Directors

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Homefront , a leading national military nonprofit dedicated to serving America's military families, has elected attorney Major General Steven J. Lepper, U.S. Air Force, Retired, and former Deputy Judge Advocate General of the Air Force, to its national board of directors. Following 35 years of active duty Air Force service, Steve served for one year as the Director of the American Bar Association's Rule of Law Initiative and for over nine years as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Military Banks of America, a non-profit trade association founded in 1959 to partner with the Department of Defense for the benefit of military members and their families.

"We are honored to welcome such an accomplished leader to our distinguished board of directors," said retired Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "With decades of service as a Judge Advocate in the United States Air Force, bringing unparalleled expertise in law, ethics, and strategic decision-making, Steve's perspective will be invaluable as we continue our mission to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families."

"Throughout my career, I have been committed to protecting those who serve our nation," said Lepper. "Joining the board of Operation Homefront is an incredible honor, and I look forward to dedicating my efforts to ensuring the well-being of military and veteran families as they navigate the challenges of military life, as well as life after service."

Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles for military and veteran families.

As a member of the Operation Homefront Board of Directors, Lepper will provide insight to an organization providing more than $40 million annually in impactful programming to tens of thousands of military families facing financial hardships, particularly as they transition out of service back to their civilian communities.

"On behalf of our entire board, I am delighted to welcome Steve to Operation Homefront," said Angelo Lombardi, Chair of Operation Homefront's Board of Directors. "His exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to those who serve will bring invaluable insight as we work together to strengthen and support military families across the nation."

About Steve Lepper:

Steven J. Lepper is a retired Air Force judge advocate currently engaged in the active practice of law and as a trustee or director on the boards of multiple non-profit corporations. Following 35 years of active duty Air Force service, culminating in a four-year term as Deputy Judge Advocate General of the Air Force, Steve served for one year as the Director of the American Bar Association's Rule of Law Initiative and for over nine years as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Military Banks of America, a non-profit trade association founded in 1959 to partner with the Department of Defense for the benefit of military members and their families. A retired major general, Steve spent most of his career as a legal advisor and counselor to senior U.S. government and military leaders and serving in leadership roles himself. He was honored to serve in several positions of great responsibility, including as a Military Judge, Deputy Legal Counsel to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and chief crisis communicator for the Air Force. He is also a former Chair of the American Bar Association's Standing Committee on Legal Assistance for Military Personnel.

Steve is a distinguished graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in mathematics and operations research. He also holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Golden Gate University, a Juris Doctor degree (Order of the Coif) from Duke University, and a Master of Laws (International and Comparative Law) degree (Thomas Bradbury Chetwood, S.J. Prize) from Georgetown University. He is also a distinguished graduate of the National War College, National Defense University, where he received a Master of National Security Strategy degree.

Steve is an active member of the North Carolina and Colorado Bars and is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, the North Carolina Supreme Court, the Colorado Supreme Court, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces. His military awards and decorations include two Air Force Distinguished Service Medals, the Defense Superior Service Medal, and three Legions of Merit.

Steve and his wife, Kathy, have two daughters and five grandchildren and reside in Colorado.

