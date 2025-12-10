Robert W. Burrage Joins Operation Homefront's National Board of Directors

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Homefront , a leading national military nonprofit dedicated to serving America's military families, has elected Robert W. Burrage, Founder and CEO of RWB Construction Management, philanthropist and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, to its national board of directors.

Robert’s blend of leadership, self-made success, and heartfelt commitment to service makes him a powerful addition to Operation Homefront’s National Board of Directors as the organization builds a stronger future for America’s military families.

"We are honored to welcome such a dedicated and community-minded leader to our board of directors," said retired Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "With a deep commitment to serving others and a passion for strengthening communities, Robert's insight and leadership will be invaluable as we work together to increase the strength and resilience of our military and veteran families."

"I understand the importance of community support and opportunity to realize a dream," said Burrage. "Joining the board of Operation Homefront is an incredible honor, and I'm committed to paying it forward to ensure that every military and veteran families is strong, stable, and secure as they navigate the challenges of service and life beyond."

Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles for military and veteran families.

As a member of the Operation Homefront Board of Directors, Burrage will provide insight to an organization providing more than $40 million annually in impactful programming to tens of thousands of military families facing financial hardships, particularly as they transition out of service back to their civilian communities.

"On behalf of our entire board, I am thrilled to welcome Robert to Operation Homefront," said Angelo Lombardi, Chair of Operation Homefront's Board of Directors. "As someone with a deep commitment to his community, Robert brings not only exceptional leadership but also a heart for service. His dedication will be invaluable as we work together to strengthen and support military families across the nation."

About Robert Burrage:

Robert W. Burrage is the Founder and CEO of RWB Construction Management, a premier concierge builder of luxury estate homes in South Florida. A former United States Marine, Robert's journey from enlisted service to successful entrepreneur embodies the discipline, resilience, and leadership forged in the Corps.

After completing an overseas tour with the Marines, Robert returned to Florida determined to build something lasting. While working full-time in construction, he put himself through college, earning a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management with honors. Over the next 13 years he rose through the ranks, mastering every facet of the industry. In a bold move that reflected his vision and work ethic, Robert acquired the respected 32-year-old firm he had long served, rebranding and repositioning it as RWB Construction Management — today one of the most trusted names in ultra-luxury residential construction.

Deeply shaped by his upbringing across Massachusetts, Texas, and South Florida — and by the values instilled during his time in the Marine Corps — Robert has never forgotten where he came from or who helped him along the way. A passionate philanthropist, he devotes significant time and resources to organizations that protect and empower children, youth, and families, with a particular focus on supporting veterans and military families who sacrifice so much for the nation.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org .

