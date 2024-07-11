OPERATION HOPE CEO JOHN HOPE BRYANT ANNOUNCES THE "AMERICAN ASPIRATION TOUR"

Inspired by his best-selling book, "Financial Literacy for All," Bryant will join a series of hosted conversations with elected officials and corporate leaders throughout the U.S.

ATLANTA, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE today announced the "American Aspiration Tour," aimed at igniting a new national dialogue on financial literacy and economic inclusion. Inspired by his best-selling book, Financial Literacy for All, the tour will feature Operation HOPE Founder and CEO John Hope Bryant in a series of hosted conversations with elected officials and corporate leaders across America.

"The American Aspiration Tour is about reconnecting the aspirations of all Americans so that they may fully thrive in the largest and greatest economy in the world," said Mr. Bryant. "Much of the country is living paycheck-to-paycheck, with little or no savings, increasing debt, and on the outside looking in at the American Dream of prosperity and opportunity for everyone. Some Americans never received 'the memo' on how money, free enterprise, and capitalism work. We're working to change this trajectory, to reignite aspiration and hope for all Americans. The new color is not black or white, red or blue, but green: as in the color of money."

The Tour will begin in Atlanta, GA - home to Operation HOPE's national headquarters - on June 25, hosted at City Hall by Mayor Andre Dickens, followed by a June 30 event with Memphis, TN Mayor Paul Young. Other civic leaders committed to hosting events include Birmingham, AL Mayor Randall Woodfin, St. Louis, MO Mayor Tishaura Jones, Montgomery, AL Mayor Steven Reed, Union City, GA Mayor Vince Williams, with additional dates to be announced through the end of the year.

Released in April 2024, Financial Literacy for All, debuted at #13 on the USA Today Bestseller List, #9 on Publisher's Weekly, and has been #1 in multiple categories on Amazon since its release. It has also spurred a new national conversation on financial literacy: How can we expand access? How can the private and public sector help? What can individuals do? Where can I get assistance?

In response, Mr. Bryant initiated a "Campaign for America," outlining how every American can advance financial literacy for themselves and their communities. The Campaign - which offers six specific calls to action - is grounded in the belief that everyone can do something where they live, learn, work, or play, to improve their own financial future or help someone else along their path to financial wellness.

Seeking to frame thought leadership on the issue in corporate America, Mr. Bryant also announced a "Business Plan for America" in May 2024 at the Milken Global Conference in Los Angeles. The Plan emphasizes diversity and opportunity as the cornerstones for economic growth, sustaining the United States' position as a global leader, and ensuring our shared prosperity. In it, Mr. Bryant lays out a blueprint for inclusivity and prosperity, urging us all to embrace our inherent strengths — our diverse demographics — as a path to sustained economic strength. He asserts that the future of this nation depends on our willingness to "extend the table and add some chairs" to shift America's economic trajectory.

To inquire about hosting a tour stop in your community, please contact [email protected].

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $4.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

