Operation HOPE CEO John Hope Bryant Receives Prestigious Legacy Leadership Award From Hyatt Hotels

Financial literacy champion joins distinguished list of past luminaries such as Coretta Scott King, Congressman John Lewis, and Ambassador Andrew Young

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyatt Regency Atlanta proudly celebrated the legacy of financial literacy advocate John Hope Bryant at its annual 'Heritage Celebration' on February 15th. The special event, held at the historic hotel renowned for its pivotal role in civil rights history, honored Bryant's contributions to economic empowerment and financial inclusion.

Award places Bryant among distinguished list of past luminaries such as Coretta Scott King, Congressman John Lewis, and Ambassador Andrew Young. Post this John Hope Bryant- Founder, Chairman & CEO of Operation HOPE and Bryant Group Holdings (PRNewsfoto/Operation HOPE, Inc.)

Since its inception as one of the first fully integrated hotels in Atlanta in 1967, the Hyatt Regency has been a beacon of progress and equality. Revered as the "Hotel of Hope" by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Hyatt continues to commemorate Black leaders through its annual Heritage Celebrations. Past honorees include esteemed figures such as Dr. Bernice King, Ambassador Andrew Young, and Representative John Lewis, among others.

This year, the spotlight shone brightly on Mr. Bryant, a visionary entrepreneur and the founder, chairman, and CEO of Operation HOPE, the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to financial literacy, inclusion, and empowerment. Bryant's commitment to advancing "silver rights," underscores his belief in the economic and financial rights crucial for Black progress.

Derrick Morrow, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Atlanta, praised Bryant as a transformative figure driving social change through economic empowerment. "John Hope Bryant embodies the ethos of empowerment through economics," Morrow stated. "His tireless efforts to eradicate poverty and spread hope inspire us all."

During his remarks, Bryant reflected on the enduring legacy of Dr. King's fight against racism and poverty. He underscored the importance of collective action in what he termed the "Third Reconstruction," urging individuals to engage in shaping history for future generations. Bryant also expressed his commitment to collaborate with leaders and organizations nationwide to support Black-owned businesses, fostering diversity and inclusion within the workforce and continue catalyzing meaningful change.

"Financial literacy is not a privilege; it is a fundamental right for all Americans," said Bryant, emphasizing the importance of financial education in today's society. "Empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills to make informed financial decisions is key to unlocking opportunities and building a more equitable future for everyone."

Operation HOPE, founded by Bryant following the LA uprising in 1992, has impacted over 4 million individuals and families through its comprehensive programs designed to foster financial resilience and independence. Notable Operation HOPE milestones include:

Increasing Credit Scores: Through financial education and counseling services, Operation HOPE has helped individuals across communities improve their credit scores by an average of 40+ points, enabling them to access better financial opportunities.

Through financial education and counseling services, Operation HOPE has helped individuals across communities improve their credit scores by an average of 40+ points, enabling them to access better financial opportunities. Building Black Entrepreneurs: In partnership with Shopify and 'Coalition of the Willing' partners, Operation HOPE's entrepreneurship programs have empowered aspiring Black entrepreneurs with the knowledge, resources, and mentorship needed to launch and sustain successful businesses.

In partnership with Shopify and 'Coalition of the Willing' partners, Operation HOPE's entrepreneurship programs have empowered aspiring Black entrepreneurs with the knowledge, resources, and mentorship needed to launch and sustain successful businesses. Expanding Homeownership: Through its homeownership initiatives and counseling services, Operation HOPE has facilitated the realization of homeownership dreams for countless individuals and families. By guiding mortgage readiness, financial planning, and home-buying strategies, Operation HOPE has made homeownership more accessible and achievable for underserved populations.

Through its homeownership initiatives and counseling services, Operation HOPE has facilitated the realization of homeownership dreams for countless individuals and families. By guiding mortgage readiness, financial planning, and home-buying strategies, Operation HOPE has made homeownership more accessible and achievable for underserved populations. Educating Youth: In partnership with Atlanta Public Schools, Operation HOPE offers programming to help children learn about saving, investing and diversifying their financial portfolios to accumulate more assets as they grow older.

To view the full Operation HOPE Impact Report, click HERE.

Bryant's record of inspiring younger generations and uplifting communities through the work of Operation HOPE underscores his commitment to creating a brighter future for all. In addition to his groundbreaking work with Operation HOPE, Bryant has served as a trusted advisor to three sitting U.S. presidents and has received prestigious accolades, including Oprah Winfrey's 'Use Your Life' Award and the John Sherman Award for Excellence in Financial Education from the U.S. Treasury, among others.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "Silver Rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its award-winning community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $4 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Operation HOPE recently received Fast Company's 'World Changing Ideas' Award for driving entrepreneurship as well as its tenth consecutive 4-star rating for strong fiscal management and a commitment to transparency and accountability from the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Join the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Lalohni Campbell, Per/Se Media

[email protected], (404) 593-7145

SOURCE Operation HOPE, Inc.