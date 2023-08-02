Operation HOPE Earns Coveted Spot on Atlanta Business Chronicle's 'Fastest Growing Companies' List for Second Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE, the nation's leading nonprofit in financial literacy and economic inclusion, proudly announces that it was named to Atlanta Business Chronicle's prestigious "Pacesetters" list of Fastest Growing Companies for the second consecutive year. Ranking at an impressive #42 among 100 private companies spanning various sectors, Operation HOPE is the sole nonprofit to receive this esteemed annual recognition.

"With Atlanta consistently ranked as one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Operation HOPE's second consecutive year on the Pacesetters list aligns perfectly with this trajectory. We are committed to expanding our reach and impact, with an average of one new office opening nationwide every week to serve more clients," said John Hope Bryant, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Operation HOPE. "As we continue to grow, HOPE will empower more individuals to become entrepreneurs, homeowners, and most importantly, to elevate the financial literacy for all people across the US."

Since its inception in 1992, Operation HOPE has achieved notable milestones:

Served over 4 million individuals across the United States .

. Facilitated access to capital totaling more than $4 billion for its clients.

for its clients. Empowered over 340,000 Black-owned businesses through its One Million Black Businesses (1MBB) initiative, enabling them to launch, grow, and scale.

In the past year, Operation HOPE's national network of financial coaches has also made significant strides. These include:

Improved client credit scores by an average of 42 points.

Reduced client debt by an average of $1,944 .

. Increased client savings by an average of $1,100 .

Supported by valued strategic partners, all programs and services are provided to clients at no cost. A comprehensive report of Operation HOPE's latest annual impact and achievements can be accessed here.

With a goal of opening 1,000 offices by 2030, Operation HOPE's mission is to expand economic opportunity for struggling, working-class Americans and underserved communities through financial education and empowerment. For more information, visit OperationHOPE.org.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has steadfastly advanced America from civil rights to "Silver Rights," empowering millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation through its visionary community uplift model, HOPE Inside. Recognized with Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award for fostering entrepreneurship, and honored with the prestigious 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by Charity Navigator, Operation HOPE continues to level the economic playing field for underserved Americans. Recently, HOPE launched The 1865 Project, an initiative designed to drive economic equity.

