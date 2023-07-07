Operation HOPE's 1 Million Black Businesses & Shopify to Host Shop & Learn: A Vendor Expo Experience Featuring Atlanta's Leading E-Commerce Experts

News provided by

Operation HOPE, Inc.

07 Jul, 2023, 06:30 ET

For community members looking to start or grow their e-commerce business, Operation HOPE and Shopify are partnering to host a panel of ATL's leading e-commerce experts and over 50 Black-owned vendors built on Shopify.

ATLANTA, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE's 1 Million Black Businesses (1MBB) Initiative today announced they are partnering with Shopify to host "Shop & Learn with Shopify: A Vendor Expo Experience." The expo experience will be take place on July 8 from 12 – 3pm EDT at the New Black Wall Street Mall in Stonecrest, GA. 

The Vendor Expo Experience will feature a panel of Atlanta's leading e-commerce experts and over 50 Black-owned vendors that were built on Shopify. The keynote speakers include Marlon Watts and Nicholas Clark, Shopify experts and owners of WRLD INVSN - a popular t-shirt business that has generated over $15 million in sales. Other panelists include Glenn Wiggins, CEO/Management of GLAD WE MET, Latoya Forever, CEO/Management of Leisure Forever, and Nick Mitchell, CEO/Management of FRESH KICKZ MARKET.

For community members looking to start or grow their e-commerce business, admission into the expo is free. Operation HOPE and Shopify are also providing free vendor space for any Black-owned business interested in displaying their products to shoppers.

"Our 1MBB initiative to date has supported over a quarter of a million businesses, which accounts for nearly 5% of all Black owned businesses in the US," said Operation HOPE Chairman, Founder, and CEO John Hope Bryant. "Our partnership with Spotify and community events like our panel and vendor experience have helped to make this vision possible as we work to start, grow, and scale 1 million Black businesses by 2030."

Operation HOPE has over 290,000 Black-owned businesses signed up, engaged and being supported by the 1MBB initiative since 2020. With the support of financial partners, 1MBB has also secured over $26 Million dollars in small business loans to 369 Black businesses across the country. This includes e-commerce retailers who have leveraged the Shopify platform to reach new customers online. In addition to Shopify, program partners include the U.S. Small Business Administration, Truist, Wells Fargo, and the NFL, to name a few.

As 1MBB continues to expand, more Black entrepreneurs will be equipped with the tools and resources needed to create, scale and sustain their enterprise. The initiative is aligned with Operation HOPE's broader mission to promote financial inclusion and dignity, aimed at empowering the underserved of America.

About 1MBB
Launched in October 2020 with the support of founding partner Shopify, 1MBB aims to remove traditional hurdles to for aspiring Black business owners. Through ongoing partnerships, including the support of the US Small Business Administration, Truist, Wells Fargo, and the NFL, 1MBB will continue to offer tools for business growth such as technology and resources, educational programs, and funding. To learn more about 1MBB, visit HOPE1mbb.org.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.
Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through our community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Jayla Moody
(404) 859-6351
[email protected]

SOURCE Operation HOPE, Inc.

Also from this source

OPERATION HOPE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF 'THE 1865 PROJECT'

Operation HOPE and Wells Fargo to Host Grand Welcome of New HOPE Inside Location in Los Angeles, California

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.