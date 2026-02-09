Operation Pathways Awarded $273,148 in MAHT Grants to Expand Self-Sufficiency Services at Maryland Affordable Housing Communities

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Pathways, the resident-services subsidiary of The NHP Foundation (NHPF), has been awarded two grants totaling $273,148 from the Maryland Affordable Housing Trust (MAHT) to strengthen self-sufficiency and support services at five affordable housing communities across Frederick and Washington Counties.

The awards include $139,186 to support resident services at Alexander House in Hagerstown and Overlook Manor Townhouses in Frederick, and an additional $133,962 to expand programming at Calvin Mowbray, Stephen Camper Park, and The Residences at Pine Knoll.

Together, the grants will enable Operation Pathways to deliver expanded, onsite, service-enriched programming designed to help residents build stability, independence, and long-term economic security through personalized coaching, education, and community-based partnerships.

The awards are part of MAHT's Round 51 grants for State Fiscal Year 2026, which provided more than $5.3 million to 48 organizations statewide—the largest annual funding total in the Trust's 33-year history.

"This investment strengthens resident-led programs that are driving meaningful change," said Ken White, Executive Director of Operation Pathways. "Grants like these make it possible to connect residents to the tools, education, and partnerships that lead to lasting transformation."

MAHT Chair Alice Pinderhughes noted that the record-setting awards reflect growing need across the state. "The increased interest and growth exemplified during the Maryland Affordable Housing Trust's Round 51 funding competition illustrates the demand for more affordable housing initiatives across Maryland," said Pinderhughes. "The Board of Trustees is honored to partner with these grantees to help address housing needs so all Marylanders have the opportunity to thrive."

The Maryland Affordable Housing Trust promotes the availability of affordable housing statewide by supporting initiatives serving households earning less than 50% of area median income, with preference given to those serving households earning less than 30% of AMI.

"Every one of these awards brings us closer to a Maryland where everyone has access to an affordable place to live," said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. "These investments help local partners turn vision into action—from self-sufficiency and support services to new housing construction and operating assistance."

Other organizations receiving MAHT funding in 2026 include providers delivering supportive housing for individuals and families exiting homelessness, programs enabling seniors to age safely in place, and initiatives supporting new affordable home construction and critical home repairs statewide.

The Maryland Affordable Housing Trust, created by the Maryland General Assembly in 1992, is governed by a Board of Trustees and staffed by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

About Operation Pathways

Operation Pathways is the resident-services subsidiary of The NHP Foundation (NHPF), a nonprofit organization that preserves, builds, and owns service-enriched affordable housing nationwide. For more than 25 years, Operation Pathways has delivered customized, onsite programs—including its proven Family-Centered Coaching model—that engage, empower, and support residents in achieving the futures they envision. Programming is organized around four core focus areas—Academic Achievement, Financial Stability, Healthier Living, and Aging in Place—helping residents build skills and overcome common barriers to stability. Today, Operation Pathways serves more than 5,000 residents annually across 32 properties in 12 states and the District of Columbia, fostering vibrant communities where families thrive.

SOURCE The NHP Foundation