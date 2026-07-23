Operation Pathways Selected for the 2026 Thome Aging Well Grant to Support Older Adults in Baltimore, MD

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Pathways was recently awarded a 2026 Thome Aging Well Grant to support the implementation of its Strengthening Food Access for Older Adults program in Baltimore, MD. Operation Pathways was one of 24 organizations in Maryland and Michigan that received a combined $3.8 million to help older adults with lower incomes age safely and with dignity at home.

Mother's Day brunch

Operation Pathways, a subsidiary of The NHP Foundation, provides on-site resident services that help families, seniors, and individuals build stable, healthy, and prosperous lives in 33 properties across 10 states and the District of Columbia.

For older adults, having onsite resident services allows them to safely age in place, reduce isolation, and remain stably housed. More than 45,000 seniors in Maryland face food insecurity due to fixed incomes, rising costs, food deserts, and transportation challenges.

In Baltimore, MD, onsite Resident Services Coordinators (RSC) at The Bolton North Apartments and The Terraces at Park Heights will increase food security among residents through the Thome Aging Well Grant. The grant will allow the RSCs to expand onsite SNAP enrollment and renewal support, increase access to food through an onsite food pantry and food box delivery, and build community through resident-driven community meals.

Launched in 2022 by Enterprise Community Partners – with funding from the Edward N. and Della L. Thome Memorial Foundation, Bank of America trustee – the Thome Aging Well program uses a trust-based philanthropic approach that allows local organizations to respond to community needs quickly and directly.

"These organizations will have the flexibility to meet older adults where they are and respond to the needs they see emerging in their communities," said Stephany De Scisciolo, Enterprise vice president of Impact, Evaluation and Population Health. "This is how we ensure that these grants will have the greatest impact—by placing them in the hands of trusted, community-based partners working every day to ensure older adults can remain in their homes and continue to live safely and comfortably in the neighborhoods they know."

To date, the Thome Aging Well program has awarded over $23 million to 66 community-based, government, and tribal organizations and reached over 14,000 older adults with aging-in-place home modifications, trainings, and workforce supports, preventive health screenings, food access and delivery programs, and additional services.

About Operation Pathways

Operation Pathways is the resident-services subsidiary of The NHP Foundation (NHPF), a nonprofit organization that preserves, builds, and owns service-enriched affordable housing nationwide. For more than 25 years, Operation Pathways has delivered customized, onsite programs—including its proven Family-Centered Coaching model—that engage, empower, and support residents in achieving the futures they envision. Programming is organized around four core focus areas—Academic Achievement, Financial Stability, Healthier Living, and Aging in Place—helping residents build skills and overcome common barriers to stability. Today, Operation Pathways serves more than 5,000 residents annually across 33 properties in 10 states and the District of Columbia, fostering vibrant communities where families thrive.

About The NHP Foundation (NHPF)

The NHP Foundation (NHPF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation founded in 1989 and dedicated to addressing the housing affordability crisis in the U.S. With more than three decades of experience in affordable housing acquisition, investment, development, and construction, NHPF combines deep real estate expertise with a commitment to meeting the evolving needs of residents and communities. Through its resident services subsidiary, Operation Pathways, NHPF delivers equitable, tailored programs that support housing stability, financial wellness, health, and education for families and seniors facing hardship. This integrated model of housing plus services helps residents thrive—evidenced by the fact that 96% of NHPF residents remained stably housed in 2025. Through strategic partnerships with financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based organizations, and nonprofits, NHPF currently owns and operates 61 properties across 15 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 25,000 residents. For more information, visit www.nhpfoundation.org.

About Enterprise Community Partners

Enterprise is a national nonprofit that exists to make a good home possible for the millions of families without one. We support community development organizations on the ground, aggregate and invest capital for impact, advance housing policy at every level of government, and build and manage communities ourselves. Since 1982, we have invested $92.0 billion and created 1.1 million homes across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands – all to make home and community places of pride, power, and belonging. Join us at enterprisecommunity.org.

SOURCE The NHP Foundation