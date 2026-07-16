The NHP Foundation, Trinity East Village CDC, Housing Alliance HTX, and partners joined by Mayor John Whitmire break ground on Trinity East Village Senior

New 90-unit affordable housing community will help Third Ward seniors age in place while preserving affordability and preventing displacement

HOUSTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Mayor John Whitmire joined The NHP Foundation (NHPF), Trinity East Village Community Development Corporation, Housing Alliance HTX, the City of Houston Housing & Community Development Department, Trinity East United Methodist Church and other civic and community leaders today to celebrate the groundbreaking of Trinity East Village Senior, a new 90-unit affordable housing community for adults age 55 and older in Houston's historic Third Ward.

Fr. left Ryan Bibbs, HCD, Jamie Bryant, Houston HTX, Rev. Robert Besser, Herbert Green, Trinity East Village East CDC, Eric Price, NHPF, Mayor John Whitmire, Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Rev. Dr. Marilyn White, Rev. Melinda Owens, Juanita Jackson, Marlon Marshall, Midtown Houston, Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas

The development represents a major investment in preserving affordability, preventing displacement and ensuring longtime residents can continue living in the neighborhood they helped build as Third Ward experiences continued growth and reinvestment. Construction officially began following the project's financial closing earlier this summer, bringing to life a vision many years in the making.

"Affordable housing is both a necessity and a critical issue in our country. The Trinity East Village senior living facility is a statement that Houston's Third Ward will never be forgotten," said Houston Mayor John Whitmire, "Houston is meeting its challenges, and I congratulate the NHP Foundation for making this project a reality for Houston's senior citizen community. My administration will continue working with public and private partners to ensure that individuals who need affordable housing remain a priority."

Developed by The NHP Foundation in partnership with Trinity East Village CDC and Housing Alliance HTX, Trinity East Village Senior will provide high-quality affordable apartments designed specifically for older adults with limited incomes. Sixty of the community's 90 apartments will serve as replacement housing for residents of Cuney Homes, which is undergoing redevelopment through the federal Choice Neighborhoods Initiative, helping ensure longtime residents can remain rooted in the community.

"This groundbreaking marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Third Ward and reflects what is possible when mission-driven organizations, faith leaders, government and community partners work together," said Eric Price, President and CEO of The NHP Foundation. "Trinity East Village Senior is about much more than building apartments. It is about ensuring that Houston seniors who have spent their lives contributing to this community can continue to age in place with dignity, stability and access to the services they need to thrive. We are grateful to every partner whose commitment and perseverance made this day possible."

The City of Houston has played a critical role in advancing the development through funding and partnership, recognizing the importance of expanding affordable housing opportunities for seniors while supporting the long-term revitalization of Third Ward.

"The City of Houston's $4 million investment in Trinity East Village Senior reflects our commitment to ensuring older adults can age with dignity in the communities they call home," said Ryan Bibbs, Assistant Director of the City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department. "This development will provide 90 affordable homes while demonstrating what is possible when the City, faith-based organizations, and development partners work together to strengthen our neighborhoods."

The project fulfills a long-standing vision of Trinity East Village Community Development Corporation and Trinity East United Methodist Church to transform church-owned land into a community asset that protects older adults from displacement while strengthening the surrounding neighborhood.

"Today is the realization of a dream that began years ago with a simple belief—that the people who built this community should be able to remain part of it," said Rev. Dr. Marilyn White, Executive Director of Trinity East Village Community Development Corporation. "Through the dedication of our congregation, our partners and the community itself, Trinity East Village Senior will provide not only affordable homes, but also hope, security and opportunity for generations of Third Ward seniors."

Residents of Trinity East Village Senior will have access to modern apartments, quality amenities and comprehensive onsite resident services delivered by Operation Pathways, NHPF's resident services subsidiary, in partnership with Trinity East. These programs are designed to help older adults maintain their independence, improve health and financial stability, and remain active members of the community. The development will serve extremely low- and low-income seniors, with residents expected to have an average household income of approximately 41 percent of Area Median Income (AMI).

"Developing affordable housing has never been more challenging as rising construction costs, higher interest rates and increasing insurance costs continue to widen the financing gap," said Jamie Bryant, President and CEO of Housing Alliance HTX, "Projects like Trinity East Village Senior show what is possible when public, private and nonprofit partners come together with a shared commitment to preserving affordability. This community will help ensure that Third Ward seniors, including residents relocating from Cuney Homes, have the opportunity to remain rooted in the neighborhood they call home."

Trinity East Village Senior is supported through a broad public-private partnership that includes the City of Houston, Housing Alliance HTX, Trinity East United Methodist Church, Midtown Redevelopment Authority, and Rice University's Real Estate Group. Nine percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, purchased by Bank of America through Hudson Housing Capital, and debt from Bank of America and Churchill Stateside Group round out the financing. Trinity East United Methodist Church's land contribution and longstanding commitment to neighborhood revitalization were instrumental in making the development possible.

Construction will be led by NRP Construction and is expected to be completed in 2027.

About The NHP Foundation

The NHP Foundation (NHPF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation founded in 1989 and dedicated to addressing the housing affordability crisis in the United States. With more than three decades of experience in affordable housing acquisition, investment, development and construction, NHPF combines real estate expertise with resident-centered services delivered through its subsidiary, Operation Pathways. NHPF currently owns and operates 63 affordable housing communities across 15 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 25,000 residents.

About Trinity East Village Community Development Corporation

Trinity East Village Community Development Corporation (TEVCDC) is a faith-based 501(c)(3) community development corporation that grew out of the Trinity East United Methodist Church. TEVCDC's mission is to acquire property in Houston's Third Ward, leverage resources to strengthen the neighborhood, and improve residents' quality of life through community-centered development and strategic partnerships.

The City of Houston Housing and Community Development (HCD) Department makes long-term investments to improve the lives of Houston residents by creating opportunities for every Houstonian to have a home they can afford in a community where they can thrive. Through federal, state, and local funding, the department works to construct and preserve affordable homes, reduce barriers to homeownership, support service providers, revitalize public amenities, and advance disaster recovery efforts. Learn more about programs and resources for Houstonians at www.houstontx.gov/housing.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Marijane Funess

Director of Public Relations & Marketing

The NHP Foundation

[email protected]

914-830-3754

SOURCE The NHP Foundation