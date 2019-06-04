Operative Announces Senior Media Executive, Mike Napodano as Chief Delivery and Information Officer

Napodano brings a unique combination of market and technical expertise from several of the world's largest and most successful media organizations. The new executive position demonstrates the importance of a customer-centric approach for Operative, which delivers a premium suite of ad management products to the world's leading media brands, including many Fortune 500 businesses. With Napodano's appointment, Operative adds enterprise-level expertise to serve a growing list of top media clients.

"Mike Napodano deeply understands the process media companies are going through to modernize and often re-architect their technology stacks. It's more important than ever to deliver a single synergistic path toward success, and we're thrilled to have Mike's deep insider experience to lead that charge."

"The way Operative brings our technology, products and solutions to market is key to the quality customer service. Mike's experience with innovative delivery models, disciplined management skills and international experience will help drive process and productivity improvements across our clients needs and operations, " said Lorne Brown, CEO of Operative.

Mike Napodano comes to Operative from Disney ABC Television Group where he was Chief Technology Officer. There, Napodano delivered the vision and execution of a global strategy for business platforms, advertising technology, channel origination, networks, security, asset management, distribution, and post production technology. Previously, Napodano served for more than a decade at NBC Universal, most recently as SVP & CIO - Sales, Research and Analytics at a time where the company invested heavily in new ad technology and digital ventures. Earlier in his career, Napodano joined U.S. Wireless Data as an early employee where he achieved significant entrepreneurial success helping grow the early stage software and product company.

"I am excited to join Operative at such a transformational time in media. I look forward to working closely with our clients to deliver on the extensive product suite Operative has to offer. As a previous customer of Operative during my tenure at NBC and Disney, I understand the level of discipline for a solid center of excellence methodology that we will need as we go to market with AOS. The client experience and journey are a critical piece to this and precision is key. To create and own the blueprint as I take the helm in my new executive role is nothing short of exciting," said Mike Napodano, Chief Delivery and Information Officer, Operative.

About Operative

Operative is the preferred broadcast management for linear and digital, and a software partner for over 300 of the world's top media brands, including NBCU, CBS, ABC, AT&T, STARZ, Star India, Seven Australia and Sky. No other software company brings a comparable depth of experience to create truly innovative software that performs across all platforms, revenue models, and business units. Since 2000, Operative has grown to over 1200+ employees in 12 offices around the world and processes more than $40 billion in linear and digital advertising revenue for the best-known companies in the industry. For more information, visit www.operative.com

