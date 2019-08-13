Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Size Worth $357.9 Million By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmic perimeters market size is anticipated to reach USD 357.9 million by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. Growing frequency of new product launches and increasing number of strategic alliances between players & end users are some of the major factors expected to boost growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Static perimeters segment held maximum share in 2018 owing to its extensive use in capturing large data points for visual field testing. Moreover, these devices conduct visual field testing from multiple angles, which in turn helps with accurate diagnosis.

Combination perimeters segment is expected to grow at a fastest pace during the forecast period. These devices enable standardization of procedures and decrease the overall turnaround time.

Hospital held largest share among the end-use segment. High demand for advanced ophthalmic perimeters in hospitals is driving segment growth.

Ophthalmic clinic is expected to experience fastest growth during the forecast period. The segment growth is fueled by increasing number of standalone ophthalmic clinics in developing regions.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Size, Share, & Trend Analysis Report By Product (Static, Kinetic, Combination), By End Use (Hospital, Ophthalmic Clinic), By Region, By Competitive Insights, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ophthalmic-perimeters-market

North America is anticipated to dominate the ophthalmic perimeters market during the forecast period owing to rising lifestyle and age-associated ophthalmic conditions such as glaucoma and cataract. Increase in demand for advanced early diagnostic techniques, high adoption rate for advanced technologies, and favorable reimbursement scenario are some of the major factors driving the market in the region.

A significant number of ophthalmic perimeter manufacturers are in North America. These players are emphasizing on developing user-friendly ophthalmic perimeter devices by developing image processing software. Moreover, key players are conducting workshops and training programs. Such initiatives are expected to boost the overall growth. The market is witnessing a rise in technologically advanced ophthalmic perimeter devices in the market due to high competition. Development of patented, tablet-based visual field testing and analysis system is anticipated to enable easy, faster, & accurate diagnosis.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ophthalmic perimeters market on the basis of product type, end use, and region:

Ophthalmic Perimeters Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Static



Kinetic



Combination

Ophthalmic Perimeters End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospital



Ophthalmic Clinic



Others

Ophthalmic Perimeters Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Thailand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Urgent Care Center Market – Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries which may require emergency medical treatment are expected to propel the growth for urgent care center (UCC) market over the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries which may require emergency medical treatment are expected to propel the growth for urgent care center (UCC) market over the forecast period. Biosimulation Technology Market – Biosimulation technology market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing use of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PKPD) method during preclinical drug development process.

Biosimulation technology market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing use of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PKPD) method during preclinical drug development process. Temperature Monitoring Devices Market – Temperature monitoring devices are crucial for ensuring safe and efficient patient care. The increasing technological advancements in the self care segment.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.