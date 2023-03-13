Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Virtual Event Brings Together Over 225 Companies by Leveraging Oppenheimer's Extensive Thought Leadership in Research and Investment Banking



Conference Fosters Impactful Discussions Between Executives and Investors on the Future of the High-Growth Healthcare Industry

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced its 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference will be held March 13 – 15. The virtual event will include a broad spectrum of over 225 public and private healthcare companies across all major sectors of the industry, including bio and specialty pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, life science tools and diagnostics, and healthcare providers and servicers.

Michael Margolis, R.Ph., Oppenheimer's Co-Head of Healthcare and Head of Healthcare Life Sciences Investment Banking, said, "As the post-pandemic landscape for healthcare and life sciences continues to evolve, investors and companies need actionable data and perspectives on the medical breakthroughs, tools and services that will shape the future of this industry. As Oppenheimer looks for ways to continually enhance its investment banking capabilities for the firms we advise in areas like this, we are delighted to facilitate these conversations that include companies representing a broad cross section of sectors."

In a sign of Oppenheimer's strong presence in the healthcare sectors, the conference comes after Oppenheimer's Healthcare Investment Banking team has raised over $6.4 billion in 158 bookrun transactions since March 2017. The event will feature presentations and fireside chats, hosted by Oppenheimer's healthcare equity research analysts, including:

Biotechnology

Joel Sendek , Managing Director, Head of Biotechnology and Life Sciences Equity Research

, Managing Director, Head of Biotechnology and Life Sciences Equity Research Matt Biegler , Executive Director and Senior Analyst

, Executive Director and Senior Analyst Mark Breidenbach , Ph.D., Managing Director and Senior Analyst

, Ph.D., Managing Director and Senior Analyst François Brisebois, Managing Director and Senior Analyst

Leland Gershell , M.D. and Ph.D., Managing Director and Senior Analyst

, M.D. and Ph.D., Managing Director and Senior Analyst Jeff Jones , Ph.D., Managing Director and Senior Analyst

, Ph.D., Managing Director and Senior Analyst Justin Kim , Executive Director and Senior Analyst

, Executive Director and Senior Analyst Jay Olson , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst

, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst Hartaj Singh, Managing Director and Senior Analyst

Healthcare Services

Michael Wiederhorn , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Healthcare Providers and Services

Medical Devices

Suraj Kalia , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Medical Technology and Devices

, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Medical Technology and Devices Steven M. Lichtman , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Medical Devices

Erica L. Moffett, Associate Director of Research and Head of Corporate Access at Oppenheimer, said, "We are coming out of a difficult market environment, but we see green shoots and opportunities for companies with new technologies and investors searching for thoughtful market strategies. We are thrilled to welcome everyone attending this year's virtual event in pursuit of those opportunities."

