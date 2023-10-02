Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces Key Additions to Equity Trading

Program Trading Team and Senior Sales Trader Join the Cash Equity Desk, Led by Senior Managing Director Doron Barness

Greater Program Trading Capabilities Complements Expansion of Core Institutional Relationships

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — announced today the expansion of its Cash Equity Sales & Trading desk with three strategic recruitments, including the addition of a Program Trading team to the firm's existing Agency desk.

The Program Trading team comes from Credit Suisse and is led by Managing Director Christopher Johnson, who is joined by Executive Director Matthew H. Friedman. They will report to Doron Barness, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Cash Equity Distribution.

These moves follow the addition in June of Executive Director Scott Riskin. He joined the Cash Equity Trading desk, where he is focused on high-profile buy-side client accounts.

"The expansion of our existing capabilities provides additional options to clients seeking liquidity and a high level of service and further demonstrates our commitment to serving institutional clients that have complex and varied equity execution needs," Barness said. "Chris and Matt bring a wealth of experience and an exceptional understanding of Oppenheimer's business, along with unique client relationships and technical skill sets, while Scott has added to the depth and breadth of our senior client relationships on the Cash Equity Trading desk."

Johnson is a longtime industry veteran with more than 25 years of Program Trading experience. Before Credit Suisse, he spent 10 years building the Program Trading desk at Wells Fargo. He also spent two years at Weeden & Co. and was with Bank of America, Merrill Lynch for a decade.

Before teaming with Johnson at Credit Suisse, Friedman worked for three years at abrdn (formerly Aberdeen Standard Investments), helping to manage and grow its 40 Act ETF fund capabilities.

Meanwhile, Riskin has more than 30 years of financial services experience. Most recently, he spent 10 years at Morgan Stanley after 13 years at Goldman Sachs. Riskin began his career with Sanford Bernstein, eventually becoming Head Trader in 1997.

"These additions enhance our Equity platform and broaden the spectrum of services we can offer to our institutional investor clients," said John Hellier, Senior Managing Director, Head of Equities for Oppenheimer. "Under Doron's talented leadership, Oppenheimer has gained a significant place in the market over the last few years, due to our consistency, professionalism, and the scope of our products and the caliber of our capabilities. I have no doubt that the additions of Scott, Chris and Matt will enable us to build on that ongoing momentum."

Johnson concluded, "We are excited to join Oppenheimer and to contribute both to the success of the institutional equity client franchise, as well as to the broader achievements of the firm. The combination of the team's continued growth, our relationships and keen interest in collaborating toward shared goals, make Oppenheimer the right firm, at the right time, for the right reasons."

