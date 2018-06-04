Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces the Start of the 2018 Summer Internship Program

Oppenheimer chose 55 candidates from 40+ universities out of more than 750 applications received from across the country. The class of 2018, is a diverse group with transitioning military veterans and a significant number of women. Selected interns will be spread out across the Firm's New York headquarters and branch offices.

The program is designed to provide participants with an opportunity to learn about various facets of Oppenheimer's business via panel discussions, networking events and by shadowing and learning from the Firm's top talent. Interns discover their interests and prepare for a future in financial services.

After the program concludes in August, select interns may be invited to interview for a position within Oppenheimer's 2019 Trainee Program. These individuals continue growing within the Firm, while rotating across various departments, based on areas of the Firm's needs and candidates' specific interests. Oppenheimer will transition all of its top-performing 2017 trainees into full-time roles, and anticipates similar success with the class of 2018 that starts in June.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

