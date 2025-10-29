Oppenheimer Announces the Appointment of Public Finance Banker Guy T. Logan as Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure & Mid-Atlantic Region

Addition of respected industry veteran highlights the rapid expansion of the firm's Public Finance team

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank, wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced it has hired Guy T. Logan to serve as Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure & Mid-Atlantic Region within the firm's Public Finance Investment Banking Division. He will report to Beth Coolidge, Managing Director and Head of Public Finance.

Logan joins Oppenheimer with more than 30 years of municipal finance experience. Over the course of his career, he has served as senior or lead banker on more than 250 transactions totaling over $55 billion for a diverse range of municipal issuer clients, including state and local governments, utilities, higher education, healthcare and transportation agencies.

Logan's addition marks another step in Oppenheimer's ongoing effort to build one of the industry's leading Public Finance platforms. Guided by Coolidge, the team has steadily grown in recent years through a series of strategic hires.

"Guy is an accomplished and highly respected professional whose leadership and experience will make an immediate impact on our growing public finance platform," said Coolidge said. "He has earned the trust of issuers and colleagues alike through decades of collaboration, innovation, and results. His addition is another major step forward as we continue expanding one of the most dynamic and capable public finance teams in the industry."

Most recently, Logan was a senior municipal investment banker at Raymond James, where he broadened the firm's market presence, generated incremental revenue and recruited senior bankers to strengthen its position across the public finance sector. Prior to that, he spent 26 years at Citigroup Global Markets. He held multiple leadership roles there and advised on some of the largest and most complex financings in the municipal marketplace.

In 2024, Logan served as the lead senior banker on Jefferson County, Alabama's $2.2 billion transaction to refinance its sewer warrants, which The Bond Buyer honored as the Southeast Deal of the Year. Earlier in his career, he was a senior banker on another notable transaction recognized by The Bond Buyer – the 2012 National Deal of the Year – awarded to the Michigan Finance Authority for its $2.9 billion Unemployment Obligation Assessment Revenue Bond issuance.

"I am delighted to join Oppenheimer's Public Finance team at such an exciting time," Logan said. "The firm's momentum, collaborative culture, and commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for public-sector clients align perfectly with my own values and approach to client service. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of this impressive team."

Mr. Logan has served on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Securities Professionals (NASP) since 2012 and was elected Chairman from 2019 to 2021. Under his leadership, NASP advanced its mission to increase the representation of women and people of color in the financial industry.

