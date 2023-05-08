Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Commences 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Three-Day Virtual Event Brings Together Diverse Mix of Leading Large and Mid-Cap Companies Across a Variety of End Markets in the Industrial and Manufacturing Universe

Individual Presentations and 1-on-1 Meetings Provide Early Opportunity to Assess Companies and Sector Heading into 2Q Earnings and the Second Half of 2023

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced the launch of its 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference, held virtually May 8-10. The event features presentations and 1-on-1 meetings from leading industrial growth companies including AMETEK Inc., Arcosa, Carrier Corporation, Ecolab, FedEx Corp., General Electric, Johnson Controls International, Resideo Technologies, Waste Management and Xylem Inc. The conference presents an opportunity for investors to meet with companies and assess the outlook heading into the second half of the year.

Christopher Glynn, Managing Director and Oppenheimer's Senior Analyst for Industrial Multi-Industry, said, "The industrial sector is as vital as ever, with geopolitical factors and technological breakthroughs presenting a host of new opportunities for U.S.-based companies. Investors are keen to explore the additional potential upside, from structural supply chain improvements, re-shoring manufacturing facility construction projects, long-tailed infrastructure bill projects and other developments, even as they must navigate the impacts of inflation, interest rate hikes and incremental credit tightening. Oppenheimer stands ready to facilitate meaningful conversations around the industrial and manufacturing companies that are transforming the economy."

Members of the Oppenheimer equity research team in attendance will include:

Bryan Blair, CFA, Managing Director, Senior Analyst for Industrial Machinery and Flow Control

Christopher Glynn, Managing Director, Senior Analyst for Industrial Multi-Industry

Noah Kaye, Managing Director, Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

Kristen Owen, CFA, Executive Director, Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

Colin Rusch, Managing Director, Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

Scott A. Schneeberger, CFA, Managing Director, Senior Analyst for Industrial and Business Services

Ian Zaffino, Managing Director, Senior Analyst for Special Situations

Erica L. Moffett, Head of Research Marketing Services and Associate Director of Equity Research at Oppenheimer, said, "We are thrilled to host this three-day virtual event at such a crucial time for the sector and the broader economy. With U.S. investment in infrastructure and energy poised to accelerate over the next decade, as domestic incentives soar amid renewed focus on such projects at the federal and state level, investors are eager for actionable insights. Oppenheimer is committed to providing access to them, through both the ongoing work of our equity research team and our 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

