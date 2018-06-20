Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Concludes Its 18th Annual Consumer Conference

In addition to connecting investors with private and publically traded companies, the conference allowed investors to learn more about the prospect of consumer stocks for the second half of the year – a critically important time for retail given back-to-school and holiday spending. More importantly, the conference provided insights into how retailers are handling and addressing ever-shifting consumer preferences.

The conference featured Oppenheimer Senior Research Analyst attendees, who provided insights on many aspects of the consumer sector:

Anna Andreeva, Senior Analyst covering Specialty Retail

Brian Bittner, Senior Analyst covering Restaurants

Brian W. Nagel, Senior Analyst covering the Hardlines and Broadlines Retail sectors

Rupesh D. Parikh, Senior Analyst covering the Food, Grocery and Consumer Products sectors

Scott Schneeberger, Senior Analyst covering Industrial and Business Services

Ian A. Zaffino, Senior Analyst covering event-driven special situations

"Disruptive change to long-established business models is a major factor impacting consumer preferences and buying behaviors throughout the consumer industry. This year's conference showcased a mix of both market-leading and emerging companies driving these changes," said Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer. "Consumers want a seamless experience, from customized and innovative products, ease of payment, and fast delivery. Successful companies must be focused on all these as the consumer landscape evolves. Investment professionals attending the conference had an opportunity to engage closely with company management teams actively tackling these important trends."

Oppenheimer's next conferences will be the 21st Annual Conference on Technology, Internet and Communications, which will be held August 7-8 in Boston; followed by the Midwest Corporate Access Day on August 15 in Chicago. Both events will provide opportunities for investors to meet a cross section of management teams. Other events this summer include the Boston Oncology Insight Summit on July 10-11 and the Newport Summit for Revolutionary Biotechnology on August 12-13.

