Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Expands Industrials Research Capabilities with Addition of Brent Thielman

Veteran infrastructure analyst joins Oppenheimer to deepen coverage of a sector shaped by long-term investment trends

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., a leading investment bank and wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings, today announced that Brent Thielman has joined the firm as a Managing Director on its Equities Research team.

He will report to William (Bill) Bird, Director of Research, and be based in Portland, Oregon. As part of the move, his associates Jean Veliz and Augie Smith are also joining Oppenheimer as part of Thielman's team and will support his coverage.

Thielman brings more than two decades of experience covering Infrastructure Services & Products to Oppenheimer. His addition further strengthens the firm's established industrials research platform and expands its ability to deliver differentiated insight into a sector supported by long-term structural tailwinds.

"Brent brings a deep and highly respected perspective shaped by more than 20 years of focused coverage in infrastructure," Bird said. "He is known for his rigorous research process, strong relationships with management teams and investors, and a clear ability to translate complex industry dynamics into actionable insights. As infrastructure investment continues to accelerate, Brent's expertise will bring significant value to our clients."

Thielman has built a strong reputation for his sector knowledge and disciplined approach to research, earning recognition as a Top 10 U.S. Analyst by TipRanks. His work has consistently focused on key infrastructure themes, including reshoring, grid modernization, digital infrastructure, and supply-chain reengineering – all of which are driving increased investment and creating new opportunities across the industrial landscape.

"I am excited to join Oppenheimer and contribute to a research platform known for its depth, independence, and commitment to clients," Thielman said. "The infrastructure sector is undergoing meaningful transformation, supported by long-term investment trends and policy priorities. I look forward to working with colleagues across the firm to help clients navigate these changes and identify opportunities."

Oppenheimer's industrials research platform provides coverage across a broad range of sectors, supporting institutional investors with in-depth analysis and differentiated perspectives. The addition of Thielman reflects the firm's continued investment in areas of growing importance to clients.

About Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. subsidiary, and related entities, provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, businesses, and institutions. For more information, please visit www.oppenheimer.com.

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SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.