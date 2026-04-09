Oppenheimer Adds David Fleming to Private Client Division Leadership Team

Fleming Elevated to New York-Based Leadership Role as Ron Guidi Takes Over

San Francisco Office Amid Growth of Company's Wealth Management Business

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., a leading wealth manager and investment bank and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY), today announced that David Fleming has been promoted to a leadership role within the firm's Private Client Division. He will be based in New York.

Fleming will report to Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President and Head of the Private Client Division, where he will oversee branches in select markets. He will partner closely with Regional and Branch Managers to strengthen business development, enhance team performance, and support recruiting efforts across the division.

In a related move, Ron Guidi will become Branch Manager in San Francisco, replacing Fleming in that role. He will oversee day-to-day operations and focus on growing Oppenheimer's presence in the Bay Area.

These changes come amid continued growth across Oppenheimer's Private Client Division. In 2025, the firm's Wealth Management segment generated revenue exceeding $1 billion, with Assets Under Management (AUM) reaching $55.2 billion (an all-time high) and Assets Under Administration (AUA) totaling $143.3 billion as of December 31, 2025.

"Dave has done an outstanding job leading our San Francisco office, and this promotion reflects the confidence we have in his ability to shape the next chapter of growth across the Private Client Division," Harrington said. "He brings credibility with advisors, strong business judgment, and a clear understanding of what it takes to build high-performing branches and advisory teams. At the same time, we are excited to welcome Ron, a seasoned leader with deep roots in the Bay Area, and we believe he will continue the momentum Dave created in that office."

Fleming joined Oppenheimer in 2022 and assumed leadership of the firm's San Francisco office. Under his leadership, the branch grew revenue by 36% and assets by 34%, while adding seven advisors. His 30-year career includes advising wealthy individuals and corporate executives at leading investment firms, including Stifel, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

"While I'm excited to take on this new role, I'm also pleased to welcome Ron to Oppenheimer and know the San Francisco branch will be in excellent hands," Fleming said. "Having worked with Ron in the past, I saw firsthand that he is a smart, responsive, and highly respected leader who shares our focus on client success, advisor growth, and culture. He knows the Bay Area well, and I'm confident he will be a great fit for both the branch and the broader community."

Guidi brings more than 26 years of experience providing financial and business advice to high-net-worth clients and senior executives at leading firms, including Rockefeller Capital Management, Deutsche Bank, and Robertson Stephens. He earned his undergraduate degree from Sonoma State University and an M.B.A. from John F. Kennedy University.

"The continued strength of our Private Client Division is a direct result of the quality of our advisors and the leadership within our branches," said Robert Lowenthal, President and CEO of Oppenheimer. "These changes reflect our commitment to the firm's culture and our investment in the people needed to support our advisors and deepen our relationships in key markets."

About Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its principal subsidiary Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and related entities, provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, businesses and institutions. For more information, please visit www.oppenheimer.com.

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SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.