Oppenheimer Names Bill Farmer Managing Director, Head of Aerospace & Defense Technology Investment Banking

Veteran dealmaker joins Technology group to expand coverage across a critical and growing sector

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY), today announced that Bill Farmer has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Aerospace & Defense Technology Investment Banking.

He will be based in Baltimore and report to Robin Graham, Head of the Technology Investment Banking Group. In leading Oppenheimer's investment banking initiatives in this area, Farmer will focus on mergers and acquisitions and work closely with equity capital markets and debt capital markets teams to deliver integrated advice and execution for clients.

His arrival comes at a time of increased activity across aerospace, defense and government services, as companies navigate shifting geopolitical dynamics, evolving supply chains, and rising demand for advanced technologies.

"Bill's experience and standing in the industry speak to the quality of Oppenheimer's investment banking business and the kind of platform we continue to build," Graham said. "He brings deep sector knowledge, strong relationships, and a track record of advising across complex transactions in areas that matter increasingly to our clients and the broader market."

Farmer brings more than 25 years of experience advising private, public, and institutionally backed companies. During his career, he has executed more than 100 transactions, spanning mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, and valuation and fairness opinions. His sector expertise includes aerospace technology, aviation services and distribution, defense, space and government services, and technology.



Most recently, Farmer served as a Managing Director at Brown Gibbons Lang, where he led investment banking initiatives for the Aerospace, Defense, and Government Services sector. Earlier in his career, he led teams at Stifel, Jefferies, and Lazard.

"I'm excited to join Oppenheimer at a time when the firm is continuing to invest in its investment banking platform," Farmer said. "The strength of the broader franchise, combined with its collaborative approach across M&A and the capital markets, creates a compelling opportunity to deliver thoughtful, strategic advice to clients across the aerospace and defense landscape."

Farmer holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and a Financial Planning Certificate from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. subsidiary and related entities, provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, businesses and institutions. For more information, please visit oppenheimer.com.

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SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.