Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Successfully Concludes 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the successful conclusion of its 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, held virtually from March 16 through 18. The event brought together a broad spectrum of public and private companies spanning all major sectors of the healthcare industry, including bio & specialty pharmaceuticals; biotechnology; medical devices; life science tools and diagnostics; healthcare information technology and distribution; and healthcare providers and servicers, to discuss critical trends and investing opportunities in the sector.

Michael Margolis, R.Ph., Oppenheimer's Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking and Head of Healthcare Life Sciences Investment Banking, said, "Healthcare is always one of the most vital and dynamic sectors in the global economy, but today it plays a more crucial role than ever as it helps us map a path out of the pandemic and back to a more stable environment. After a record year in which our Healthcare Investment Banking team increased bookrun deal volume by 73% and average bookrun deal size by 50%, Oppenheimer was pleased to facilitate a robust slate of discussions between executives, investors and other thought leaders at our 31st Annual Healthcare Conference."

The first day of the conference featured keynote remarks from senior executives of the Marwood Group, a leading healthcare-focused advisory and consulting firm, on current and forthcoming legislative and regulatory responses to COVID-19, their potential impact on the industry, and key upcoming catalysts. Speakers included:

Joseph Mercer, Director, Managed Care and Healthcare Services. Mr. Mercer's expertise includes covering government health insurance programs, with a focus on ACA exchange and Medicare Advantage policy issues and catalysts. Mr. Mercer previously served as a Program Analyst at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO) division at CMS.

Steve Williams, PhD, Director, Life Sciences. Dr. Williams leads Marwood's life sciences team, which includes coverage of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, clinical laboratories, PBMs, and medical devices. Dr. Williams was previously an investment banker focused on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Michael Gaffin, Senior Political Strategist. Mr. Gaffin leverages his wealth of Capitol Hill experience to lead legislative outreach and analysis in Marwood Group's Washington DC office. He previously served as the Legislative Director for the bipartisan US Senate Northeast Midwest Coalition, chaired by Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

Day two of the event featured a keynote address from Dr. Scott Gottlieb on the COVID-19 'endgame,' one year after the pandemic commenced. Dr. Gottlieb is a physician who served as the 23rd Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration from 2017 to 2019, and is now a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a partner at the venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates.

Oppenheimer's 31st Annual Healthcare Conference featured presentations and fireside chats from over 240 healthcare companies, led by Oppenheimer's healthcare equity research analysts:

Matthew Biegler , Senior Analyst, Emerging Biotechnology

, Senior Analyst, Emerging Biotechnology Mark Breidenbach , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Emerging Biotechnology

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Emerging Biotechnology Francois Brisbois , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology Kevin DeGeeter , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology and Diagnostics

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology and Diagnostics Leland Gershell , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biopharmaceuticals

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biopharmaceuticals Suraj Kalia , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Medical Technology and Devices

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Medical Technology and Devices Justin Kim , Senior Analyst, Biotechnology

, Senior Analyst, Biotechnology Steven Lichtman , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Medical Devices

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Medical Devices Jay Olson , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology Hartaj Singh, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology

Michael Wiederhorn , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Healthcare Providers and Services

Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer, said, "As we exit the pandemic amidst unprecedented legislative initiatives to bolster the economy, industry executives and investors alike are seeking insight on the future of the healthcare sector and attendant investment opportunities. Our Annual Healthcare Conference has become a leading forum for these critical discussions, and we thank all the companies, investors and thought leaders who attended."

