Oppenheimer Expands Municipal Capital Markets Platform with Three Managing Director Hires

Additions coincide with growing infrastructure demand, a retreat by longtime market participants, and continued momentum in the firm's Public Finance business

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY), today announced the hiring of three Managing Directors: Matt Davis, Head of Competitive Municipal Underwriting; Lauren Carter, Competitive Municipal Underwriting; and Brendan Shanahan, Municipal Trading.

The three hires significantly expand the firm's municipal underwriting, sales and trading capabilities and build on the strong momentum of Oppenheimer's broader Public Finance Team, led by Managing Director Beth Coolidge. They also come as infrastructure needs across the country continue to grow and as several institutions retreat from the municipal market.

With these additions, Oppenheimer is further strengthening a municipal platform designed to serve issuing and investing clients across underwriting, trading, and capital markets with consistency and scale. This continued investment will help support issuers seeking reliable capital partners, connect investors with attractive municipal opportunities, and help finance the infrastructure that benefits American communities.

"Oppenheimer has been active in municipal bonds for decades, and we know this is a market where relationships, experience, consistency of presence, and execution matter," said Peter Albano, Global Head of Fixed Income at Oppenheimer. "By expanding our capabilities, we are better positioned to meet the needs of issuers navigating a demanding environment and investors looking for thoughtful access to municipal opportunities. We believe this is the right time to deepen our commitment to a market that remains essential to communities across the country and a cornerstone of our product offering to individual and institutional investors."

Davis brings nearly 30 years of fixed income experience, recently serving as Head of Municipal Trading and Underwriting at Janney Montgomery Scott. He has led competitive and negotiated underwriting businesses, overseen institutional trading teams, and managed significant taxable and tax-exempt inventories with a disciplined focus on risk management and execution. He will report to Albano.

Carter, who will report to Davis, has nearly 25 years of municipal experience underwriting tax-exempt notes and bonds across both competitive and negotiated transactions. Recently, she was a Managing Director at Janney Montgomery Scott, where she assisted issuers on financings ranging from $25 million to $500 million. She has consistently ranked among the leading competitive underwriters nationally.

Shanahan has more than three decades of institutional municipal trading experience, recently serving as Director of Municipal Bond Institutional Trading at Janney Montgomery Scott. Throughout his career, he has managed long-duration investment-grade municipal books, partnered closely with underwriting desks on new issues, and developed deep institutional client relationships. He will report to Mike Giliberto, Managing Director and Head of Municipal Trading.

"These hires meaningfully expand our capabilities across both Public Finance and Municipal Capital Markets," said Robert Lowenthal, President and CEO of Oppenheimer. "We have been building this platform over several years, and adding professionals of this caliber strengthens our ability to support issuers and investors while further deepening our municipal market capabilities. Our growth strategy in these areas is disciplined but deliberate, focused on thoughtful expansion while maintaining strong execution and a sharp focus on clients."

About Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. subsidiary and related entities, provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, businesses and institutions. For more information, please visit oppenheimer.com.

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SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.