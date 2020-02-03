Oppenheimer Announces David Roth As Branch Manager Of Stamford, CT Office

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced that David Roth has joined the Firm's Stamford branch, as Branch Manager – Senior Investment Advisor.

In this role, Roth will be responsible for overseeing all branch activities, including growth and expansion, and providing strategic counsel for clients in the region. Additionally, he will provide support and guidance for the Firm's esteemed financial advisors in Stamford. He will report to Christopher Lappas, Managing Director – Complex Manager/Investments.

"David brings a wealth of knowledge to the Firm and his expertise and focus on collaboration directly aligns with how we serve clients in the Stamford region," said Christopher Lappas, Branch Manager. "David's proven track record of providing exceptional counsel, advice and strategy to clients will complement our strong bench of financial advisors at the branch. I'm confident in his ability to help our clients guide the complex economic and business conditions we face today."

Roth joins from Royal Bank of Canada, where he served as Senior Vice President in the firm's wealth management practice and managed the firm's Westport office for more than a decade.

"One of the most important elements of providing sound financial counsel to clients is listening, and I look forward to working closely with Oppenheimer's clients in the region to help them reach their goals," added Roth. "I hope that my values and experience can be value added to the Oppenheimer financial advisors who are already doing a tremendous job helping their clients succeed."

Roth holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The College of William and Mary, where he was a member of their last men's Division 1 lacrosse team. Additionally, he has his series 7, 3, 66, 62, 24, and 8, as well as the Accredited Wealth Manager designation.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Related Links

https://www.oppenheimer.com/

