Oppenheimer Announces Expansion of Investment Grade Fixed Income Sales Team

The hires of Managing Directors Perren Thomas, Dennis Megley and Mike Henneberry underscore the Fixed Income Group's commitment to expertise, breadth of relationships and value add to customers

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") — a leading investment bank, wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — announced today the continued expansion of its Investment Grade desk with the additions of Perren Thomas, Dennis Megley and Mike Henneberry. Each will serve as Managing Directors on the Investment Grade Sales team in New York and report to Katie Lucas, Managing Director, and Head of Investment Grade Sales.

Peter Albano, Global Head of Fixed Income at Oppenheimer, said, "We are delighted to welcome Perren, Dennis and Mike to the team. The depth of product expertise and extensive industry relationships that each bring to the table will not only add significant value to our Investment Grade desk but also complement our other Fixed Income capabilities. It's notable that even as the industry becomes increasingly digitized, Oppenheimer continues to steadily hire top talent with long-standing client relationships, who in turn attract other accomplished professionals to our firm. This positive reinforcement loop has been a significant contributor to building a strong corporate culture and has enabled a deliberate and targeted expansion of our Global Fixed Income franchise."

These Investment Grade sales hires follow the recruitments of Managing Directors Si Lund (High Yield Sales), John Covello (Investment Grade Trading), Chris O'Connor (Debt Syndicate), Peter Overton (Short-term Trading), Ed Murphy (Municipal Bond Trading), Jose Puell (Emerging Markets Sales) and Russ Mueller (Structured Product Trading). Each of these professionals have joined the team within the last 24 months.

As part of the firm's effort to cultivate the industry's next generation of talent, Oppenheimer also has hired numerous junior-level members to the Fixed Income Group during the same period to work side-by-side with their more experienced colleagues.

Mr. Thomas joins Oppenheimer with nearly two decades of experience in fixed income sales. Most recently, he served as a Senior Vice President at D.A. Davidson, where he was instrumental in building out the investment grade sales and trading businesses. Previously, he served as a Senior Vice President at First Horizon Capital Markets, selling fixed income products to institutional accounts. He began his career at Goldman Sachs after graduating from Boston College.

"I look forward to working with Dennis, Mike and the rest of the team, while benefiting from the leadership of Katie Lucas," said Mr. Thomas. "Oppenheimer has long stood out to me, based on the quality of its people and the success of its sales desk."

Mr. Megley joins Oppenheimer with over 35 years of experience as an institutional credit salesperson. Most recently he served as a Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald. Before that, he spent 13 years at Bear Stearns where he was a Senior Managing Director, after starting his career with Kidder, Peabody & Co. and UBS. He graduated from Colgate University and earned his MBA at New York University.

"I am thrilled to join the Investment Grade Sales desk at Oppenheimer," said Mr. Megley. "The team's stellar reputation for understanding the market, leveraging advanced resources and operating with integrity make it an ideal place for the next stage of my career."

Mr. Henneberry is also a longtime investment grade sales veteran, having spent more than 30 years in the industry. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at B. Riley Financial. Mr. Henneberry has built out and strengthened the sales desks at Cohen & Co., BBVA, Raymond James and Fifth Third Bank. He began his career at Bear Stearns and has an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

"Oppenheimer's experts have unique perspectives on the fixed income markets," said Mr. Henneberry. "I am eager to contribute to that wealth of knowledge, while helping to develop the team's offering throughout a range of economic and market cycles."

Ms. Lucas concluded, "The U.S. investment grade corporate bond market is a large, robust and highly liquid space in which Oppenheimer has substantial opportunity to further increase market share. Bringing on tenured individuals like Perren, Dennis and Mike, accelerates our progress toward achieving that goal."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contact:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.