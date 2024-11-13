Oppenheimer Concludes 20th Annual Professionals Alliance Group (PAG) Conference

Event Gathered CPAs and Other Trusted Industry Professionals with Select Group of Oppenheimer Advisors, Investment Managers and Senior Leadership to Collaborate on Strategies to Deliver Enhanced Client Service

PAG Referral and Partnership Program Model Enables Accounting Firms and Others to Access Oppenheimer's Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Investment Banking Capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading wealth management and investment banking firm, and subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — today announced the completion of its 20th annual Professionals Alliance Group (PAG) Conference.

The event, held November 12-13 at the firm's New York headquarters, brought together a select group of Oppenheimer's financial advisors, investment managers and senior leadership with Certified Public Accounting firms and other trusted industry partners to discuss macro trends and strategies to best serve clients.

"This year's Professionals Alliance Group's annual conference came at a critical time for the industry, and was held against the backdrop of a complex macroeconomic environment, potential shifts resulting from the incoming administration and fast-evolving client expectations," said Bryan McKigney, President of Oppenheimer Asset Management. "We were proud to bring together leaders and forward-thinking experts in their respective fields to explore effective solutions and growth strategies."

Oppenheimer pioneered the Professionals Alliance Group in 1997. It has since grown into one of the financial industry's premier referral and partnership programs.

The unique model allows CPAs, lawyers, family offices and other professional services providers to integrate the full scope of Oppenheimer's wealth management, capital markets and investment banking capabilities, resulting in expanded offerings and a more comprehensive approach to serving clients.

Notably, the 20th annual PAG Conference featured sessions on tax-efficient strategies that highlighted The Power of Oppenheimer Thinking, such as tax-exempt fixed income, 1031 exchanges, tax-managed direct indexing and exchange funds.

"Since its inception, the Professionals Alliance Group has set the industry standard for collaboration and innovation," said Daniel Mullen, Executive Director of PAG. "Oppenheimer's wealth management capabilities empower accounting firms and other trusted advisory practices to deliver more robust client-centered solutions. This event underscored our dedication to advancing these partnerships and exploring new ways to bring value to advisors and clients."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contact:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.