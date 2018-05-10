Oppenheimer Concludes Gathering Of Public Companies And Investors Focused On Industrial Growth

The conference brought together leading public companies in the industrial sector and featured more than 60 companies – including AO Smith; Snap-on Inc.; XPO Logistics; Lincoln Electric; Carlisle Companies; Stericycle; and FedEx – providing insight to investors across a variety of end markets in the industrial universe. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was a sponsor of this year's conference.

Oppenheimer Senior Research Analyst attendees, who offered additional guidance on the industrials sector, included:

Jim Giannakouros , Senior Analyst for Industrial Machinery & Flow Control

, Senior Analyst for Industrial Machinery & Flow Control Christopher Glynn , Senior Analyst for Industrial Multi-Industry

, Senior Analyst for Industrial Multi-Industry Noah Kaye , Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization

, Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization Colin Rusch , Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization

, Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization Scott A. Schneeberger , Senior Analyst for Industrial & Business Services

, Senior Analyst for Industrial & Business Services Ian Zaffino , Managing Director, Senior Analyst for Special Situations

"With a widespread increase in automation and a continued focus on digitizing core business models, it's imperative to fully understand how technology and innovation are impacting - and will continue to impact - industrial companies," said Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. "Oppenheimer's conference is strategically designed to help investors better understand how to create dynamic growth in a changing industrial landscape, as well as provide a timely update on the business environment heading into the back half of the year."

Oppenheimer's next conference is the Firm's Annual Israeli Conference, which will be held on May 13 in Tel Aviv. Other upcoming conferences include the Annual Emerging Growth Conference on May 15 in New York, and the Annual Consumer Conference on June 19-20 in Boston. These events provide additional opportunities for investors to meet a cross section of management teams across a number of different business models and industry sectors.

