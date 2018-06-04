Oppenheimer Establishes Frankfurt Office

Munk, who has over 25 years of experience in corporate finance advisory, private equity and technology, joins from London and Silicon Valley-based private equity firm Kennet Partners, where he led exits for Tricentis (acquired by Insight Ventures), Dovetail (acquired by Fiserv), and Acrolinx (acquired by Genui). Before joining Kennet, Munk was a technology investment banker with Corporate Finance Partners and Torch Partners, where he advised on M&A (sell side and buy side), restructurings, divestitures, and debt and equity financing mandates. Munk has built a strong reputation for successful outcomes having represented and transacted with major global players like Google, Fiserv, State Street Bank, and Insight Ventures.

Robin Graham, Managing Director, Head of Technology Investment Banking commented: "Jens joining the group will further strengthen Oppenheimer's Global Technology Investment Banking capabilities. Oppenheimer has a well-established global technology investment banking business, supported by dedicated equity research, which covers over 200 U.S. publicly-listed technology companies. By making a substantial investment to set up an experienced team in Frankfurt, servicing continental European clients, and by continuing to expand the U.K. presence, Oppenheimer will better serve its U.S. and European clients with a fully-dedicated and highly-specialized Global Technology Investment Banking practice."

Lami said: "Frankfurt is strategically important for our Global Investment Banking business, and Jens provides us with the right leadership to expand both our technology business as well as other industries. Jens has been at the forefront of many of the major trends shaping the technology landscape, working initially as an entrepreneur and operator by building technology businesses, and for the last two decades working with technology business owners and management teams as an advisor and investor. He has an in-depth understanding of the European markets and brings vast experience to our clients."

Oppenheimer Europe Ltd. is a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY), Inc. With more than 90 offices around the world, Oppenheimer is a global full-service investment bank focusing on growth sectors and premier mid-market companies. At Oppenheimer Europe, the integrated team of sector and product specialists advises institutions, family offices and corporates in the UK, Europe and the Middle East across Equities, Fixed Income and Corporate Finance. For more information about Oppenheimer, please visit www.opco.com.

