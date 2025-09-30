Oppenheimer Expands Custody and Prime Services (CAPS) Platform to Meet Growing Demand from Emerging Managers

Firm strengthens multi-asset infrastructure and adds senior talent as part of next phase of strategic growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. — a leading investment bank, wealth manager and subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — today announced the expansion of its Custody and Prime Services (CAPS) platform, designed to better serve the evolving needs of small- and mid-sized hedge funds, investment managers, and family offices.

As part of this expansion, the firm has integrated its Fixed Income custody business, positioning CAPS as a fully multi-asset platform supporting global fixed income, equities, and listed options. This growth underscores accelerating demand from emerging managers and reflects Oppenheimer's commitment to providing transparent, customizable, and relationship-led solutions.

Launched in 2022, CAPS was created to strategically leverage Oppenheimer's self-clearing and custody infrastructure, providing a high-touch, service-oriented offering that aligns with the firm's core strengths: fundamental research, capital markets access, and execution services. Intentionally focused and risk-conscious, the platform is designed for clients seeking high-touch custody and execution support.

"The growth and integration of CAPS marks a major milestone in our effort to build a truly comprehensive, multi-asset custody and execution platform," said Dan Weingarten, Managing Director and Head of Custody and Prime Services. "After years of deliberate internal investment and close collaboration with early clients, we're now entering an exciting phase of growth. We're particularly focused on deepening relationships with family offices — providing the flexibility, transparency, and bespoke solutions they need to manage risk and preserve capital across generations."

With the foundational build-out complete, Oppenheimer has added senior talent in client services and expanded internal staff dedicated to the business to lead client acquisition and business development efforts within CAPS.

"The CAPS platform is a key part of our long-term institutional strategy," said John Hellier, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equities at Oppenheimer. "As the custody and prime services landscape evolves, we're committed to supporting our clients' needs with thoughtful, scalable solutions that reflect our institutional strengths and long-standing focus on relationships."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contact:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.