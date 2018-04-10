Oppenheimer Expands Financial Institutions Investment Banking Practice With New Managing Director

Prior to joining Oppenheimer, Dychiao was a Partner and Managing Director at Freeman & Co LLC, a New York-based boutique investment bank focused on the financial services industry. Prior to Freeman & Co, he was a Senior Banker in the Global Financial Institutions Group at Credit Suisse First Boston. Over the past two decades, he has served as an investment banker and advisor to a broad range of financial institutions, including alternative and traditional asset managers, wealth managers and investment advisors, investment banks and broker dealers, specialty lenders, investment companies, insurers and asset management technology companies.

"Financial institutions face a wide variety of challenges including new regulations, fee compression, record financial asset values, and increased competition from non-traditional players," said Robert Lowenthal, Head of Investment Banking at Oppenheimer. "These factors are forcing companies to reevaluate and consider their strategic options. Gilbert has extensive experience in these areas and will focus on providing middle-market clients the best service and solutions for their business needs."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

