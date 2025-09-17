OPPENHEIMER EXPANDS GLOBAL CREDIT TEAM

New European team enhances global client coverage and collaboration, with a focus on global high yield and distressed assets

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer Europe Limited (Oppenheimer) – a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings, a leading investment bank and wealth manager (NYSE: OPY) – announced today the addition of six senior London-based professionals to its High Yield and Distressed Credit business. The group, which joins from Stifel, will play a central role in strengthening Oppenheimer's European presence and expanding the firm's ability to deliver cross-border coverage to its clients across the world.

The new team members include:

Mike Paget , Managing Director & Head of High Yield and Distressed Sales and Trading

, Managing Director & Head of High Yield and Distressed Sales and Trading Michael Levy , Managing Director & Head of High Yield and Distressed Trading

, Managing Director & Head of High Yield and Distressed Trading Marc Magliana , Managing Director & Head of High Yield and Distressed Sales

, Managing Director & Head of High Yield and Distressed Sales Matthew Smith , Managing Director, Loans and Distressed Trading

, Managing Director, Loans and Distressed Trading Nicolas Bourguignon, Managing Director, Head of High Yield and Distressed Research,

Andrew de Almeida , Executive Director, Business Manager, High Yield and Distressed Fixed income

"We are delighted to welcome the team to Oppenheimer," said Max Lami, CEO of Oppenheimer Europe. "Their expertise and track record in distressed debt trading, research and execution will be instrumental as we expand in Europe and enhance our ability to serve clients globally. Their arrival firmly embeds Europe within Oppenheimer's High Yield, Distressed and Credit businesses, ensuring that institutional clients benefit from thought leadership and execution on a global scale."

The London group will work closely with Oppenheimer's established high-yield teams in the U.S., led by Jay McDermott, Eric Friel, and John Mori, and in Hong Kong, led by Cliff Huang. Together, these groups will connect expertise across the U.S., Europe and Asia to deliver seamless access to high-yield and distressed credit opportunities worldwide.

"These hires mark a significant milestone in the global build-out of our credit franchise," said Peter Albano, Global Head of Fixed Income at Oppenheimer. "By linking talent across continents, we are creating a collaborative platform designed to deliver market-leading insights, liquidity and execution. These appointments reflect Oppenheimer's continued investment in its global fixed income platform and its commitment to providing high-quality research, superior execution, and innovative credit solutions to clients worldwide."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY), provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Oppenheimer Europe Limited

Oppenheimer Europe Limited (Oppenheimer), a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY), delivers financial services to EMEA-based institutions and corporations across corporate finance, equities, fixed income, debt capital markets and portfolio strategy research.

Oppenheimer Investments Asia Limited

Oppenheimer Investments Asia Limited (Oppenheimer), a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY), delivers financial services to APAC-based institutions across equities and fixed income.

