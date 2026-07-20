Oppenheimer Expands Institutional Derivatives Platform with Senior Team Additions

New capabilities broaden sector and product expertise while strengthening strategy, execution and collaboration across Oppenheimer's Institutional Equities platform

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a leading investment bank, wealth manager and subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY), today announced the expansion of its Institutional Derivatives business with the addition of seven senior professionals across derivatives strategy, sales, trading and technology.

The team, which joins from Guggenheim Securities, includes Ed Boll, Head of Derivatives Strategy; Steve Ahn, Derivatives Strategy and Idea Generation; Matthew Shaffer, Derivatives Sales and Trading; Steven Weingroff, Derivatives Sales; Nick Colucci, Derivatives Sales; Julia Marcus, Derivatives Sales; and Jia Li, Derivatives Algo Technology. William Visconto will also support the business in an external advisory capacity.

"This expansion represents an important investment in the continued development of our Institutional Equities platform," said John Hellier, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equities at Oppenheimer. "The team adds experienced professionals, established institutional relationships and specialized expertise across strategy, sales, trading and technology. Those capabilities will allow us to provide more comprehensive support to clients while creating stronger connections across our broader equities franchise."

The team brings relationships across hedge funds, asset managers and other institutional investors, as well as experience supporting both high-touch and low-touch options execution. Its members also add specialized knowledge across convertible and capital-structure strategies, macro and systematic risk management, volatility and credit arbitrage, event-driven investing and several of the market's most actively traded sectors.

Mr. Weingroff has extensive experience covering institutional clients across AI infrastructure, high-performance computing and crypto-related equities, along with capital-structure and convertible-arbitrage strategies. Mr. Colucci brings established expertise in biotech and healthcare derivatives, with a focus on catalyst- and event-driven trading around clinical data, regulatory decisions and broader sector themes. Mr. Ahn adds experience in convertible securities, strategy development and idea generation.

The expanded team will work closely with complementary businesses across Oppenheimer, including Convertible Bonds, High Yield, cash equities and prime services. That collaboration is expected to broaden client coverage, generate more cross-product dialogue and provide institutional investors with more coordinated access to the firm's sector, product and execution capabilities.

"We are building a derivatives franchise that combines market insight, specialized expertise and responsive execution," said Alon Rosin, Head of Institutional Derivatives Sales and Trading at Oppenheimer. "Ed and the team strengthen our ability to engage clients from the earliest stages of idea generation through structuring and execution. Just as importantly, their arrival gives us more ways to connect our derivatives capabilities with the expertise that already exists across the firm."

With the addition of this team, Oppenheimer grows coverage across the institutional derivatives lifecycle—from strategy development and idea generation to structuring, execution and technology—while adding senior coverage and specialization across a range of product areas and market sectors. This increases the firm's capacity to originate and execute customized solutions involving volatility management, portfolio construction and hedging, liquidity, risk arbitrage and other complex investment objectives. The result is broader, more frequent institutional client engagement, with conversations shifting beyond transactional execution toward longer-term strategic collaboration on risk management and portfolio strategy.

For Oppenheimer, the investment is part of a broader effort to develop a more connected Institutional Equities platform around areas where experienced professionals, technical expertise and close client relationships remain important sources of differentiation. The expanded derivatives business gives clients access to a wider range of ideas and capabilities while positioning Oppenheimer to pursue additional opportunities across products, sectors and investment strategies.

About Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. subsidiary and related entities, provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, businesses and institutions. For more information, please visit www.oppenheimer.com.

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SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.