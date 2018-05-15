Oppenheimer Expands Its Consumer Expertise With New Global Head of Consumer Investment Banking

"We are pleased to have Emmanuel join us as we continue to expand our consumer banking platform," said Robert Lowenthal, Head of U.S. Investment Banking for Oppenheimer. "Emmanuel adds considerable global M&A experience and relationships to the team, both of which will enhance the investment banking capabilities we deliver to our clients."

"There are tremendous growth opportunities occurring through consolidation, globalization and innovation, which are rapidly disrupting the food and beverage space right now, so we are thrilled to have Emmanuel's extensive knowledge and understanding added to our Oppenheimer team," said Keskinyan. "It's a new world since Emmanuel and I last worked together – one where ecommerce and micro-brand, technology-focused food and beverage companies rule and shape consumer preferences. Together, Emmanuel and I will help our long-term clients take a comprehensive approach to address the rapid pace of consumer change from both global and local perspectives as we continue to help them achieve growth objectives."

Durand joins Oppenheimer from Evercore where he was Managing Director on the Consumer Investment Banking team. He offers more than 25 years of investment banking experience advising global public and private corporations, including: Arca; Bel; Brown Forman; CSM; Cott; Dean Foods; Decopac; Fresh Del Monte; Kellogg; McCain; OSI; Rhone Poulenc; Saputo; Schreiber; and Tata, among others. Durand also spent more than a decade with Rabobank heading up Mergers and Acquisitions for the Americas, serving as a member of the Rabobank North America Advisory Board and of the Executive Committee of the Rabobank-Rothschild Cooperation. Prior to Rabobank, Durand ran the Financial Institutions Group for Latin America at Salomon Smith Barney and worked at BT/Wolfensohn as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Argentina, Chile and Peru.

"I was drawn to Oppenheimer because of the caliber of its talent in this space and the dedication, resources and commitment the Firm puts into helping food and beverage clients stay ahead and achieve their goals," said Durand. "Oppenheimer's global approach, combined with its unique understanding of the industry's rapid changes, ideally positions the Firm to successfully advise clients in their strategic and capital raising initiatives. The companies that will succeed are those able to understand the new landscape, adapt to changes the fastest, and communicate with transparency."

The Oppenheimer 18th Annual Consumer Conference will be held June 19-20, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.

