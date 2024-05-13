Oppenheimer Expands Technology Investment Banking Group with Addition of Yogesh Amle

Senior banker brings two decades of technology investment banking experience to firm's software team

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading investment bank and subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — announced today that it has expanded its Technology Investment Banking group with the addition of Yogesh Amle as Managing Director, co-Head of Infrastructure Software. He will be based in Oppenheimer's San Francisco office and report to Robin Graham, the firm's Head of Technology Investment Banking.

"I am delighted to welcome Yogesh to our Tech team," Graham said. "His particular skill in advising software companies on complex M&A situations will offer Oppenheimer's software clients enormous value. Yogesh is a seasoned software investment banker with both broad transaction experience and deep domain expertise that will allow us to take advantage of the heightened levels of strategic and capital markets activity in this space."

Amle joins a broader team of senior investment bankers focused on addressing the M&A and capital needs of software companies across both public and private markets. Most recently, Amle was Head of Software Investment Banking for the Americas at Credit Suisse. Before that, he served as Global Head of Software at BMO Capital Markets. He has also worked in various roles in Citi, Barclays and J.P. Morgan's respective Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Investment Banking groups.

Prior to J.P. Morgan, Amle spent several years as a technologist and entrepreneur at a successful, VC-backed startup. There, he was responsible for product management, new ventures and corporate development. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

"I am thrilled to join Oppenheimer's Technology Investment Banking team," Amle said. "Over the last few years, I have followed their progress and am impressed by their bespoke approach to covering high-growth companies, their founders and stakeholders. The firm's full-service capital markets, research and wealth management platform is a strong differentiator, while its long-established dedication to client service and impressive legacy makes it even more attractive. I look forward to helping next-generation software companies build out their strategic priorities and source financing with the support of my new partners at Oppenheimer."

Oppenheimer's Technology Investment Banking group is comprised of 15 senior bankers with deep sub-sector expertise across more than 10 sectors within Technology. All have extensive transaction experience and are dedicated to providing world-class advice and financing solutions for Oppenheimer's clients.

