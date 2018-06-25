Oppenheimer Expands Technology Investment Banking Practice With New Managing Director

The appointment of Nitin is another addition to the Firm's long-standing commitment to the technology sector and is part of a significant strategic expansion of Oppenheimer's technology capabilities under the leadership of Robin Graham, Head of Technology Investment Banking. Michael Buchbinder joined the Firm as Managing Director in the Education Technology, Software & Services sector of Oppenheimer's global Technology Group late last year. These hires complement recent Managing Director hires in Europe -- Jens Munk and Ramon De Paz, who joined in Frankfurt and London, respectively.

"Oppenheimer is acutely focused on expanding and deepening our technology investment banking and advisory capabilities and the addition of Nitin to this team marks another notable step up in the Firm's expertise in this important sector of the technology industry," said Graham. "As more businesses embrace cloud-based technology and digital transformation occurs across the enterprise, there is a massive opportunity to invest in the high growth software companies driving this transformation. With Nitin's expertise in the infrastructure software sector, Oppenheimer is well-positioned to offer the counsel our clients seek while navigating the challenges that come with the ongoing technological evolution of the enterprise."

Doke is a seasoned investment banker who began his career as an engineer. He worked as an equity research analyst covering software stocks with industry-leading teams at Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan before moving on to a role as senior finance leader at Intuit. He has spent the past six years advising on mergers, acquisitions, and capital raising for software and data center infrastructure companies. Doke will be based in Palo Alto, CA.

"New technologies are transforming all industries, disrupting the status quo and altering life, business and the global economy. As the tectonic shift to the cloud accelerates, the number of software and cloud solutions available to enterprises can seem overwhelming," said Nitin. "With all of these new technologies, understanding which companies will emerge as market-leaders and create significant value for investors is challenging. This is an exciting time in software, cloud and IT infrastructure and I'm looking forward to bringing my technical and investment banking experience to bear on Oppenheimer's client needs."

Nitin received his Bachelor of Engineering from Victoria Jubilee Technical Institute in Mumbai, earned his Master of Science from Duke University and received his M.B.A. from University of California, Davis.

