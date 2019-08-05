Oppenheimer Financial Advisor Christopher Lazos Named To 2019 Forbes Top 250 Next-Gen Wealth Advisor List

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that Chris Lazos of The Lazos Group appeared on the Forbes Top 250 Next-Gen Wealth Advisors ranking, developed by SHOOK Research.

"We're entering a new era in the wealth management industry that will require firms to address the shifting demographic trends we see ahead of us, and cultivating the next generation of talent is incredibly important to Oppenheimer," said Ed Harrington, Head of the Private Client Division. "Chris is paving the way for future Financial Advisors with his commitment to providing his clients with exceptional service. We're excited to continue to watch him grow and serve as a role model for his fellow advisors."

Lazos focuses on in-depth financial planning, institutional-level investment management, and integrating a disciplined process to help address the investment life cycles of his clients. He specializes in financial planning and investment management for a variety of clients including entrepreneurs, corporate executives, partners at legal firms, and retirees who have accumulated significant wealth. This is his third year appearing on the list, and he has appeared on other distinguished rankings including Forbes Best in State and On Wall Street's Top Producers Under 40.

"It is an honor to appear on the Forbes Top 250 Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list for the third consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to my deep client relationships and knowledge of their financial situations," said Lazos. "We live in an interesting time for wealth management. Innovations and technological advancements, for example, are evolving how we interact and build relationships with our clients and their families. It's great to be part of a team and an organization that is committed to keeping up with the speed of change."

The list, which features the top 250 future leaders in the wealth management industry, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of individuals with a minimum of four years' relevant experience and acceptable compliance records. The company conducts qualitative due diligence, which examines best practices such as client service models, investing process, business types, via telephone and in-person interviews.

