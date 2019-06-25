Oppenheimer Gathers Life Science Leaders And Investors For Montauk Emerging Life Sciences Summit

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – will host its Montauk Emerging Life Sciences Summit at Gurney's Star Island Resort in Montauk, NY from June 26-28, 2019. This event will feature informed and insightful commentary on emerging treatments and the latest advancements in Biotechnology and Life Science companies across panels and 1-on-1 meetings with attendees.

The gathering will showcase a diverse mix of companies representing insight and focus across a range of research areas. Companies participating include: Alpine Immune Sciences, Caribou Biosciences, IMV, Kadmon, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Templates, Pear Therapeutics, and Tvardi Therapeutics.

The event will feature four panel discussions, moderated by Oppenheimer Life Science Research Analysts, addressing key current issues in oncology and healthcare as follows:

IPO/APO Financing Opportunities for Emerging Companies with Megan Gates , Mintz, Levin Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C., Mitch Gold , Chairman & CEO of Alpine Immune Sciences, Michael Rice , Co-Founder of LifeSci Advisors, Dietrich Stephan , CEO, Neubase Therapeutics, Ben Taylor , President & CFO of Tyme, moderated by Michael Margolis and Stefan Loren

with , Mintz, Levin Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C., , Chairman & CEO of Alpine Immune Sciences, , Co-Founder of LifeSci Advisors, , CEO, Neubase Therapeutics, , President & CFO of Tyme, moderated by and Advances in Cancer Cell Therapies with Dr. Renier Brentjens , M.D., Ph.D., Scientific Co-Founder of Juno Therapeutics Inc., moderated by Mark Breidenbach

with Dr. , M.D., Ph.D., Scientific Co-Founder of Juno Therapeutics Inc., moderated by Financing and Investing in Emerging Biotech with Robert Connelly , CEO of Elicio Therapeutics, Ross Leimberg , Director at AbbVie Ventures, Dennis Patrick , Ph.D., VP, WRD, Pfizer, Rohit Vanjani , Senior Associate at General Atlantic, moderated by Jay Olson

with , CEO of Elicio Therapeutics, , Director at AbbVie Ventures, , Ph.D., VP, WRD, Pfizer, , Senior Associate at General Atlantic, moderated by Promises & Challenges of Gene Editing in the Age of CRISPR with Dr. Neville Sanjana , Core Faculty Member at the NY Genome Center and Assistant Professor in the Departments of Biology and of Neuroscience and Physiology at NYU , moderated by Silvan Tuerkcan

Oppenheimer Senior Research Analysts will also be in attendance to offer additional insights:

Mark Breidenbach , Ph.D., Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

, Ph.D., Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology Kevin DeGeeter , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology Leland Gershell , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology Jay Olson , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biopharmaceuticals

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biopharmaceuticals Esther Rajavelu , Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotech and Specialty Pharmaceuticals

, Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotech and Specialty Pharmaceuticals Hartaj Singh, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

Silvan Tuerkcan, Ph.D., Director covering Biotechnology

"As a leader in life science equity research, we are proud to offer our clients access to prominent scientists and companies, providing them with insights into innovative technologies and state-of-the-art therapies and showcasing the significant investment opportunities presented by these organizations," said Michael Margolis, Managing Director and Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking.

Oppenheimer's next conference is the 22nd Annual Technology, Internet, and Communications Conference, which will be held on August 6-7, 2019 in Boston, MA. Midwest Corporate Access Day will follow on August 15 in Chicago, IL.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.