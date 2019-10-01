Oppenheimer Hires Fernando Losada As Head Of Emerging Markets Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that Fernando Losada has joined the Firm as Managing Director, Head of Emerging Markets Research.

Losada will be responsible for Latin American emerging markets sovereign research, as well as leading the Firm's emerging markets research team, which also includes coverage of corporate and non-Latin American issuers. In this role, he will work with and advise the Firm's esteemed group of institutional clients. Additionally, he will support the activities of the Firm's sales, trading and debt capital markets efforts.

"Fernando's experience and deep knowledge of Latin America and emerging markets perfectly supports our mission of providing our clients with access to the best and the brightest minds in the industry," said Peter Albano, Global Head of Fixed Income at Oppenheimer. "Our ability to attract someone of Fernando's experience and seniority is a testament to the success of our efforts in building a global emerging markets franchise. We're thrilled to have him on board."

With almost three decades worth of professional experience, Losada has held senior positions at several prestigious financial institutions. Most recently, he spent more than five years with AllianceBernstein as a Senior Vice President responsible for economic analysis of emerging markets, focusing on Latin America. Prior to that role, he was a Director of Economic Research for Deutsche Bank, where he was responsible for economic and political analysis of Latin American sovereign credits. Before that, he was a Senior Economist at the World Bank's headquarters in Washington, DC. He has also held senior research positions at ING Barings and ABN Amro.

"I'm excited to bring my expertise to Oppenheimer. The emerging markets have a profound impact on the global financial system, so providing our clients with essential economic and political analysis is critical," added Losada. "Oppenheimer's emerging markets franchise is well-respected among institutional investors and I'm looking forward to working with this group of senior professionals."

Losada holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Buenos Aires and a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is based in New York City and reports directly to Peter Albano.

