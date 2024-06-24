Oppenheimer Hires Kunal Bhatia As Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking

Bhatia's Addition Exemplifies Continued Deployment of Resources Towards Building a Leading Life Sciences Practice

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading investment bank, wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — announced today that Kunal Bhatia joined as a Managing Director in the firm's Healthcare Investment Banking Group. He will be based in New York and report to Michael Margolis, R.Ph, Oppenheimer's Co-Head of Healthcare and Head of Healthcare Life Sciences Investment Banking.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kunal to the team," Margolis said. "His unique combination of skills and industry contacts will be of great value to Oppenheimer as we build on our momentum and focus on serving as the investment bank of choice for healthcare and life sciences clients in the U.S. and Europe."

Bhatia has extensive experience working with life sciences companies across their lifecycle, and his coverage efforts transcend multiple therapeutic areas. He has closely advised management teams and boards through critical strategic and financial initiatives and supported clients in navigating the evolving healthcare capital markets.

He brings over 14 years of investment banking experience. Most recently, Bhatia served as a Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group at TD Cowen, where he was integral to advancing the firm's life sciences franchise since joining in 2016. Prior to that, Bhatia served in various roles within investment banking at RBC Capital Markets, Jefferies and Credit Suisse.

The recruitment of Bhatia closely follows Oppenheimer's announcement of the further expansion of its European investment banking footprint, with the addition of Martin Chamberlin as a Managing Director and Head of European Healthcare based in London. Chamberlin joins Oppenheimer with over 20 years of experience.

"I am excited to join Oppenheimer and partner with the team to drive the next phase of our growth," Bhatia said. "I have admired the firm's long-standing track record of thought-leadership and execution in life sciences. I look forward to contributing my experience and connectivity across multiple regions to further cement the strength of our Healthcare practice."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contact:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.