Oppenheimer Hires Michael Cella As U.S. Head of Consumer

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading investment bank, wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) —announced today that Michael Cella joined the firm as U.S. Head of Consumer Investment Banking. Cella will be based out of Oppenheimer's San Francisco office and report to Robert Lowenthal, President of Oppenheimer and Head of Investment Banking.

"Michael's track record of successfully advising consumer clients, along with his understanding of the sector, make him the ideal person to lead our U.S. group through its next stage of growth," Lowenthal said. "He comes into the role with the Consumer team well positioned to capture new opportunities that unlock value for our clients in this important and innovative space."

Cella joins Oppenheimer with nearly 20 years of banking experience. With a focus on disruptive, growth-oriented consumer companies, he has advised clients on a number of industry-defining mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private capital transactions.

Most recently, Cella served as a Managing Director in the Consumer Investment Banking Group at Cowen, now TD Cowen, a division of TD Securities. Previously he held positions with Wells Fargo and KeyBanc Capital Markets. He received his Bachelor's degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Rita Keskinyan, who has nearly 40 years of banking experience and served as the U.S. Head of Consumer Investment Banking at Oppenheimer for the past six years, will continue to lead the food and beverage category.

"Banking has been my sole focus throughout my career, and leading the U.S. Consumer team at Oppenheimer has been a great honor as we have grown the platform during my tenure," Keskinyan said. "I am proud to pass the position onto someone as capable and well-suited for it as Michael to continue our expansion."

"I am excited to join Oppenheimer and lead its highly respected U.S. Consumer Investment Banking team," Cella said. "The Consumer sector continues to evolve and is both essential to the broader economy and the daily lives of people everywhere. I look forward to helping further accelerate the growth of Oppenheimer's U.S. Consumer Investment Banking business and supporting our current and future clients in the space."

