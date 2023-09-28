OPPENHEIMER HIRES RUPERT SADLER AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, SOFTWARE INVESTMENT BANKING

Recruitment of Global Technology Investment Banking Veteran Reflects Oppenheimer's Commitment to Building Out Software Investment Banking Franchise

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading investment bank, wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) —announced today that Rupert Sadler joined the Firm as Managing Director in the firm's Technology Investment Banking Group.

This addition continues the significant strategic expansion of Oppenheimer's technology advisory practice under the leadership of Robin Graham, Head of Technology Investment Banking. It comes after the firm recently announced the hire of Sean Minnihan to serve as Oppenheimer's Head of Financial Technology Investment Banking.

"Bringing on Rupert further demonstrates Oppenheimer's commitment to expanding our senior investment banking team with deep sector expertise across all the major segments of the software landscape," Graham said. "HR Technology, Education Technology and Travel Technology are all core focus areas for our Tech investment banking team and sectors where our strong track record already speaks for itself. Rupert's proven ability to take a hands-on approach advising publicly traded companies, private businesses and leading private equity firms will take our advisory capabilities across these important sectors of the software landscape to the next level."

Sadler joins Oppenheimer with more than 25 years of experience in Technology-related investment banking. He is a strategic M&A advisor and an experienced capital markets banker, leading both public and private capital raises for companies across the U.S., U.K., mainland Europe, and Asia. Most recently, he served as Managing Director in the Global Technology Group at Houlihan Lokey. He previously served as Head of European Technology Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan and Managing Director in the Technology team.

"Oppenheimer's approach to building the world's leading full service middle market investment bank is to ensure we have the best talent at every level of our organization. I'm delighted to continue that strategy with the addition of Rupert to further strengthen our presence in such important areas of the software landscape," said Robert Lowenthal, President & Head of U.S. Investment Banking for Oppenheimer.

"Software is disrupting and energizing business models across ever broader areas of the world economy, including how people are educated, how and where they work and what they do in their personal time," Sadler added. "For example, as lifelong learning becomes a competitive necessity and as the boundaries between work and leisure continue to blur, there has never been a more pivotal time for the corporate and financial community to understand the role of technology in the future of the education, work and recreation continuum. Oppenheimer's deep approach to subsector coverage allows us to provide the most holistic, expert advice to such clients as they make their crucial strategic decisions."

Sadler received a Bachelor's degree in Management Studies from Cambridge University and a Master's in Environmental Technology from Imperial College London.

