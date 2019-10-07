Oppenheimer Hires Suraj Kalia As Managing Director And Senior Analyst In Medical Technology And Devices

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that Suraj Kalia has joined the Firm as Managing Director and Senior Medical Technology Analyst.

Kalia covers Medical Technology and Devices within Oppenheimer's Healthcare Research franchise. He is responsible for providing clients with expert insight on the growing medical technology and devices sector. He brings more than 15 years of sell-side research experience to this role.

"Suraj's proven track record of delivering precise, cutting-edge analysis of the medical technology sector supports our mission of providing our clients with insights from the brightest minds in the industry," said John Parks, Managing Director & Director of Equity Research. "He has appeared on several esteemed rankings and lists by prominent publications, and his research is well-recognized. Given Oppenheimer's core focus on this industry, Suraj is the perfect addition to our team of experts."

Prior to joining Oppenheimer, Kalia was a Managing Director and Senior MedTech Analyst at Northland Securities, where he was ranked as the top Healthcare Equipment and Supplies Analyst by Thomson Reuters in 2018. His acclaimed market and company-specific research focused on Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Refractory Hypertension, Obesity, Epilepsy and Refractory Depression. Kalia was also a Managing Director and Senior Medical Device Analyst at Rodman & Renshaw, and a Senior Medical Device Analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co.

Kalia holds a bachelor's degree in technology, chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and a master's degree in chemical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas and the CFA certification. He is based in New York City.

