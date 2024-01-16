Oppenheimer Names Elizabeth Coolidge Head of Public Finance

Coolidge Will Serve as a Managing Director and be Joined at the Firm by Chicago-based colleagues Liberty Ziegahn and Madison Maher

Addition of New Team Underscores Oppenheimer's Commitment to the Public Finance Space

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — announced today that it has named Elizabeth (Beth) Coolidge as Head of Public Finance. Based in Chicago, Coolidge will report to Robert Lowenthal, President of Oppenheimer and Head of Investment Banking.

Coolidge, who formerly led UBS's Midwest public finance unit for over six years, joins Oppenheimer with UBS colleagues Liberty Ziegahn and Madison Maher. These appointments bolster Oppenheimer's Public Finance team, which includes approximately 25 professionals. Oppenheimer will now have three women at the helm of its Public Finance, Municipal Underwriting and Municipal Sales departments: Coolidge, Beth Wolchock and Cynthia Henry Pinto, respectively.

These hires reflect Oppenheimer's commitment to adapting to evolving issuer needs and follows the 2020 acquisition of San Francisco-based Brandis Tallman, which accelerated the firm's Public Finance presence in California. At a time when several global money center institutions have announced plans to eliminate their public finance businesses, Oppenheimer is strengthening its commitment to this market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Beth, Liberty and Madison to Oppenheimer's Public Finance Banking Team," Lowenthal said. "Their proven track record of success and deep industry knowledge will substantially enhance our capabilities and position us as a leader in the municipal finance business. Equally important, this move to expand our Public Finance Banking Team demonstrates that the firm is committed to opportunistically investing in this business."

Coolidge, who has closed deals worth over $40 billion throughout her career, brings extensive industry expertise. Ziegahn and Maher, assuming the roles of Managing Director and Director, bring a wealth of experience working alongside Coolidge. Recently, the team received the prestigious Deal of the Year award from The Bond Buyer for their work on the first social bonds for the city of Chicago. Coolidge previously secured The Bond Buyer Deal of the Year in 2002 for her lead role in the Chicago Housing Authority Capital Program Revenue Bonds.

"I am excited to join Oppenheimer, an institution I've long held in high regard," commented Coolidge. "Liberty, Madison and I see potential for issuers to unlock value, and we are eager to help them achieve their capital-raising goals."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

