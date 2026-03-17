Oppenheimer Names Eric Nortman Head of Debt Private Placements

Private credit executive to lead newly launched debt private placements group, expanding financing solutions

for investment banking clients.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. – a leading investment bank, wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that Eric Nortman has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Debt Private Placements.

The move marks an expansion of the firm's financing solutions for its investment banking clients. In this role, Nortman will be based in New York and will report to Rob Lowenthal and Gilbert Dychiao, Co-Heads of Investment Banking at Oppenheimer.

Nortman will lead the Debt Private Placements Group, which will focus on raising capital for Oppenheimer's investment banking clients through the private credit market. He and the team will work closely with the firm's Fixed Income division to execute private debt transactions and deepen relationships with issuers and investors.

"The demand for flexible, non-dilutive, and relationship-driven capital solutions is growing," said Lowenthal, who is also President and Chief Executive Officer of Oppenheimer. "Led by Eric, this dedicated team will partner with our Industry Coverage bankers to deliver tailored financing options and drive more impactful outcomes for clients across the platform."

Nortman brings more than 20 years of experience across private credit, debt capital markets, and leveraged finance. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at Blue Torch Capital, a direct lender and credit investment manager providing transition capital to middle market companies. Prior to Blue Torch, he was at Blackstone in Special Situations, sourcing, structuring, underwriting, and monitoring opportunistic credit investments. He began his principal investing career at Medley Management, a middle market direct lender.

"We were selective in choosing the right leader to build and lead this group because deep knowledge and experience matter in private debt," Dychiao said. "Eric brings expertise in structuring, underwriting, and distributing debt transactions across industry sectors, capital structures, and company lifecycles for both public and private issuers, and we're fortunate to have him on board as we expand the solutions we can deliver to clients."

Nortman started his career in investment banking at BMO Capital Markets, where he held roles across private placements, financial sponsor coverage, and debt capital markets, and served as a founding member of the firm's U.S. Leveraged Finance business.

"I'm honored to join Oppenheimer and to lead the Debt Private Placements Group," Nortman said. "Companies want capital that supports growth without compromising control. We're building a capability that connects clients with sophisticated private debt investors across numerous asset classes along with the execution needed to close complex transactions."

About Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. subsidiary and related entities, provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, businesses and institutions. For more information, please visit oppenheimer.com.

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SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.