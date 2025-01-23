Opportunity Day with LUMIN Schools Highlights Service, School Choice

150 Attendees to Highlight Student Achievements and Educational Opportunities

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in Wisconsin have the opportunity to explore various educational options for their children, supported by school choice programs aimed at empowering students to succeed. To celebrate these opportunities, LUMIN Schools will host Opportunity Day at Discovery World in Milwaukee. The event highlights the accomplishments of LUMIN students while raising awareness.

The event will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in The Pilot House at Discovery World, located at 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202. It celebrates the success of LUMIN's weeklong lemonade fundraiser, where students across all campuses hosted lemonade stands to raise funds for Milwaukee Children's Hospital. Each school worked with local business partners to design and market their stands, combining hands-on learning with community service.

This year's event has partnered with six local companies, including CG Schmidt, True Visions Design, Sims Strong Studios, Safe & Sound, CompassMKE, LPW Studios, and Ellastic Designs. These companies collaborated with students on innovative projects for their lemonade stands, such as creating a virtual lemonade stand experience with CG Schmidt, constructing physical stands with CompassMKE and LPW Studios, and providing branding and design lessons to enhance the stands' appeal. The support of generous sponsors makes Opportunity Day possible including: RPB CPAs, the Center for Urban Teaching, Jessica Stamm, Christine Frank, and Shaun Luehring.

A special video presentation created by students in collaboration with Sims Strong Studios will be featured during the event, set to the song "You Covered Me" by Pastor Marlon Lock. Alongside this, attendees will enjoy student performances and speeches that showcase the creativity, talent, and generosity of LUMIN scholars.

"This event isn't just about celebrating achievements—it's about showcasing how education and community partnerships can empower students to excel," said La'Ketta Caldwell, director of Opportunity Academy for LUMIN Schools. "Through school choice, families can find educational environments that inspire their children to thrive and contribute meaningfully to their communities."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include over 27,000 events and activities nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

Location Details:

Discovery World is located at 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202. The event will take place in The Pilot House.

Lemonade Sales Schedule:

LUMIN Schools, Granville Lutheran: 3:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

LUMIN Schools, Northwest Lutheran: 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

LUMIN Schools, Pilgrim Lutheran: 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

LUMIN Schools, Saint Martini Lutheran: 12:00 p.m.–3:30 p.m.

LUMIN Schools, Saint Peter-Immanuel Lutheran: 1:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.

LUMIN Schools, Renaissance Lutheran- Villa Campus: 1:00 p.m.–2:30 p.m.

LUMIN Schools, Renaissance Lutheran- Taylor Campus : 12:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m.

For more information visit: schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-lumin-opportunity-day/ .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

