Opportunity of a Lifetime: Moe's Southwest Grill® Searching for Chief Taco Officer (CTO)

"Moe's Three Amigos tacos – chicken, steak and carnitas – are prepared on fresh corn tortillas and topped with pickled red onions, queso fresco, avocado crema, cilantro and shredded cabbage," said Ciarán Duffy, Moe's Executive Chef. "We crafted the new menu item to maximize the flavors that our fans crave in a unique street-style taco inspired by Southwest cuisine."

Do you think you have what it takes to be the Moe's CTO? We're looking for a taco fanatic who loves all things Moe's – from the Welcome to Moe's greeting to our mouth-watering food to our irreverent and bold personality. Perks include—but are not limited to—all you can eat tacos on the Taco Tour, an exclusive trip to Moe's Test Kitchen, lots of free swag and infinite bragging rights. Check out and enter for the chance to be Moe's CTO for two weeks on Monster.com now through April 20.

How to get the gig

Sign up with the Moe's app to be a Rockin' Rewards member (it's free – plus, did we mention you get a free burrito on your birthday? This is not a drill.)

Pick a social platform (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and tell us why you'd be the perfect fit for Moe's Chief Taco Officer.

Make sure your post is public and use #MoesCTOContest.

Insider Tip: You can enter one time on each social platform.





"At Moe's, we're always looking for ways to engage with our fans whether it's helping name a new menu item, showing them a behind-the-scenes look into our culinary innovation or just rewarding them for being rock star brand ambassadors," said Bruce Schroder, President of Moe's. "We wanted to take this engagement to the next level and there is no better way to do that than appoint our biggest taco fanatic to Chief Taco Officer and help spread the word about for our newest menu item – Three Amigos tacos."

You can enter to be Moe's CTO now through April 20. Moe's will choose three finalists – or more appropriately, Three Amigos and they will be announced on May 7 via Moe's Facebook page. Our fans will do the rest by selecting their favorite finalist. All three amigos will be given a unique hashtag and the one with the most votes will be appointed to Chief Taco Officer on May 21.



The CTO will be kicking off the Moe's Taco Tour on June 1 in Atlanta, GA. Fans will be able to follow the journey and find out where the food truck will be stopping to give out FREE Three Amigos Tacos via #MoesCTO and www.moes.com/cto.

About Moe's Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas and nachos. Whether you visit one of our 700 franchised locations or have us cater your next event, free chips and salsa come with every order. Moe's restaurant have a salsa bar and serve our famous queso. Moe's Southwest Grill has been recognized as the Brand of the Year in the Fast Casual Mexican Restaurant category for two years in a row based on the 2016 & 2017 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Studies. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.



About Monster

Monster Worldwide is a global leader in connecting people and jobs. For more than 20 years, Monster has helped individuals find better jobs, and employers find the best talent. Today, Monster continues its pioneering work of transforming the recruiting industry with advanced technology using intelligent digital, social and mobile solutions, including our flagship website Monster.com®, our innovative app, and a vast array of products and services. Monster is a digital venture owned by Randstad North America, a subsidiary of Randstad Holding, a $26 billion (US) global provider of HR services.

