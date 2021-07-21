Opsera Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Company ensures strict compliance, security and privacy for no-code DevOps orchestration platform customers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Continuous Orchestration platform for DevOps, announces the successful completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II Audit.

Learn how Opsera completed the SOC 2 Type II compliance audit in record time and how to ace your own audit at: http://www.opsera.io/blog/opsera-soc2-compliance .

Created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC2 is a reporting framework that sets benchmarks for managing customer and user data. These benchmarks are based on five Trust Services Criteria - privacy, confidentiality, security, availability, and processing integrity. SOC 2 Type II is mandatory for any SaaS provider. Being SOC 2 Type II compliant ensures current and future customers that Opsera has the proper security, privacy and compliance controls in place to manage its no-code DevOps orchestration platform.

Opsera passed the audit in less than 60 days and the preparation for the audit took less than 45 days, solidifying Opsera's commitment to its customers' data security.

"We are incredibly proud of achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance, and the record time in which we completed the audit process," said Kumar Chivukula, CTO and co-founder of Opsera. "The certification process is not easy, but it was made possible by the Opsera team's focus and diligence in completing the audit process successfully. We can assure our customers that the Opsera platform meets some of the highest security and privacy standards in the industry."

Opsera partnered with one of the industry's leading firms that handles penetration testing for SaaS platforms and completed the testing along with SOC 2 Type II certification. The assessment was performed using OWASP and other popular security testing methodologies to ensure that the company's SaaS platform is evaluated as per the industry standards and best practices guidelines.

Opsera's SOC 2 compliance ensures its customers' data and the information of their DevOps ecosystems are protected at all times with all compliance requirements. Opsera is obsessed about the security and privacy of its customers, and has plans for other certifications and measures in the near future.

About Opsera

Opsera is the first Continuous Orchestration platform for next-gen DevOps that enables choice, automation, and intelligence across the entire software life cycle. It offers simple, self-service toolchain integrations, drag-and-drop pipelines, and unified insights. With Continuous Orchestration, development teams can use the tools they want, operations teams gain improved efficiency, and business leaders have unparalleled visibility. Opsera believes DevOps has transformed from an aspiration to a practical science, and Continuous Orchestration is the future to help organizations accelerate DevOps adoption and reach peak innovation velocity.

