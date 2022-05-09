Opsera Announces Partnership with Mindtree to Accelerate DevOps Initiatives

Enterprises can now take advantage of Opsera's no-code DevOps orchestration platform and Mindtree's digital transformation capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera , the Continuous Orchestration platform for DevOps, today announced it has partnered with Mindtree , a global technology services and digital transformation company. The combination of Opsera's cutting-edge DevOps Orchestration and Analytics technology, and Mindtree's deep domain knowledge and expansive delivery capabilities will enable enterprises to increase scale, speed-to-market, and customer satisfaction as they advance along their transformation journey.

From retail to banking and healthcare, Mindtree helps some of the top brands around the world utilize cloud and digital solutions to stay ahead of the competition. In order to be successful in these digital initiatives, it is critical that organizations adopt DevOps practices and tools to maintain the velocity, security and quality of software deployments.

Opsera offers the industry's first no-code DevOps orchestration platform that provisions engineering teams' choice of CI/CD tools from a common architectural framework and builds declarative pipelines for a variety of use cases, including SDLC, Infrastructure as Code, and release automation for SaaS applications, such as Salesforce, Snowflake, Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), and more. Mindtree's customers can now enjoy the benefits of Opsera's no-code DevOps orchestration platform, and Opsera's customers will be able to tap into Mindtree's proven engineering capabilities.

"Partnering with Mindtree helps strengthen our collective approach to help engineering and IT organizations turn DevOps practices into improved business performance," said Chandra Ranganathan, co-founder and CEO of Opsera. "Mindtree offers some of the most cutting-edge digital transformation capabilities that large organizations need to stay competitive. Its expertise combined with our no-code DevOps orchestration platform will help Mindtree's customers accelerate their DevOps initiatives. We also look forward to utilizing Mindtree's digital transformation capabilities to help our customers excel."

"We are confident that our partnership with Opsera will give our customers an even greater competitive edge in times of rapid change and transformation," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head of Technology Services at Mindtree. "No-code DevOps orchestration is a revolutionary approach to software delivery that ensures the strictest speed, quality and security standards until they are met. We look forward to bringing this solution to our customers and also providing Opsera's customers with our own unique approach and capabilities around digital transformation at scale."

About Opsera

Opsera is the first Continuous Orchestration platform for next-gen DevOps that enables choice, automation, and intelligence across the entire software life cycle. It offers simple, self-service toolchain integrations, drag-and-drop pipelines, and unified insights. With Continuous Orchestration, development teams can use the tools they want, operations teams gain improved efficiency, and business leaders have unparalleled visibility. Opsera believes DevOps has transformed from an aspiration to a practical science, and Continuous Orchestration is the future to help organizations accelerate DevOps adoption and reach peak innovation velocity.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 275 of the world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain, technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models, accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentally responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 35,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is consistently recognized among the best places to work. For more, please visit www.mindtree.com or @Mindtree_Ltd .

SOURCE Opsera